Jenise Spiteri claps back at doubters: "Actually, I'm an Olympian."

Jenise Spiteri has clapped back at people who mocked her as she pursued her dream after competing in the women's snowboard halfpipe at Beijing 2022.

The Team Malta athlete finished 21st in qualification at Genting Snow Park behind Chloe Kim who went on to retain her title.

Spiteri gained something of a following for eating a bao bun - a Chinese dumpling - which she had forgotten was in her pocket after falling on her first qualification run.

After missing out on the final, she then posted a video to social media which was 12 years in the making.

Standing in front of the Olympic Rings and with a printout of the message, she said: “Twelve years ago, I moved to [Lake] Tahoe to pursue my dream of being a snowboarder, and some guys made a post talking all about how by the end of the season, ‘I guarantee she will crawl home to mommy and daddy.'

“I’ve waited 12 years to respond to this, and now is finally the time.

“So, dear guys who wrote this... actually, I’m an Olympian,” before screwing up the piece of paper into a ball and throwing it through the Olympic Rings.

Spiteri and her Maltese heritage

As the only Team Malta athlete at Beijing 2022, and just the country's second Winter Olympian in history. Spiteri carried the flag at the Opening Ceremony.

Her grandparents emigrated to the United States in the 1940s and her grandfather Joseph Spiteri went on to found SP-Teri, an ice skate manufacturer.

According to Spiteri, the skates were used by many Olympic skaters including two-time Olympic medallist Michelle Kwan.

Born in Redwood City, California, it was suggested to her that she compete for Malta and she switched in 2015.

The 29-year-old narrowly missed qualifying for PyeongChang 2018 but recalled a gesture by the Maltese Olympic Committee.

She told Around The Rings: “It was pretty cool because the [Maltese] Olympic Committee, after the Olympics, mailed me a package with the Opening Ceremonies outfit that I would have worn.

"They said, ‘We know how hard you worked for this, and that you really tried, and we want you to have this piece because we know how bad you want it.’

"They’ve been really supportive and cool.”

Jenise Spiteri, Team Malta flagbearer Picture by 2022 Getty Images

A social media post that changed her life

Spiteri first took up snowboarding in 2012 after writing a social media post which read: “Wanted: someone to teach me how to ride pipe tomorrow. Anyone available?”

She was 18 and determined to prove wrong those people who said she was too old and would never make it.

"Basically, quit before I tried since I didn’t start at seven years old," she said.

"But I believe with enough determination and passion you can achieve anything.

"Never let anyone tell you you’re too late to have a chance in life. You can be successful at any age if you want it badly enough."