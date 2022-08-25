Jay Vine wins stage 6 at Vuelta a España 2022 as Remco Evenepoel takes overall lead

Jay Vine won the stage six of the 2022 Vuelta a España men's road cycling race on Thursday (25 August).

It's a first grand tour stage win for the Australian cyclist, who rides for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

Vine is the reigning UCI Esports men's cycling world champion, and on wet roads in the Basque country he launched a breakaway in the Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo stage, finishing in a cloud.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of Remco Evenepoel from Belgium who finished second on a rain-soaked end to the day, 15 seconds behind. It was enough for the Belgian to claim the leader's red jersey. He'll wear La Roja into stage 7 on Friday.

Spain's Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso were third and fourth, to move into the top five overall.

Defending champion Primoz Roglic finished fifth on the day.

READ MORE: Vuelta a España 2022 preview

Vuelta a España 2022 results: Stage 6 - Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km) - Thursday 25 August

Jay Vine (AUS / Alpecin-Deceuninck), 04h 15' 23" Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +15 Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar), +16 Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +56 Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma), +1.37

Vuelta a España 2022: General classification standings after Stage 6 - Thursday 25 August

Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). 20h 50' 07" Rudy Molard (FRA / Groupama-FDJ), +0'21" Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar) + 0'28" Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) + 1'01" Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +1'12"

Stage-by-stage winners of the 2022 Vuelta a España