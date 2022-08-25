Jay Vine wins stage 6 at Vuelta a España 2022 as Remco Evenepoel takes overall lead

Results from the sixth stage of the final grand tour event of the men's season on Thursday 25 August 2022.

Cycling Road

Jay Vine won the stage six of the 2022 Vuelta a España men's road cycling race on Thursday (25 August).

It's a first grand tour stage win for the Australian cyclist, who rides for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

Vine is the reigning UCI Esports men's cycling world champion, and on wet roads in the Basque country he launched a breakaway in the Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo stage, finishing in a cloud.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of Remco Evenepoel from Belgium who finished second on a rain-soaked end to the day, 15 seconds behind. It was enough for the Belgian to claim the leader's red jersey. He'll wear La Roja into stage 7 on Friday.

Spain's Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso were third and fourth, to move into the top five overall.

Defending champion Primoz Roglic finished fifth on the day.

Vuelta a España 2022 results: Stage 6 - Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km) - Thursday 25 August

  1. Jay Vine (AUS / Alpecin-Deceuninck), 04h 15' 23"
  2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +15
  3. Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar), +16
  4. Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +56
  5. Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma), +1.37

Vuelta a España 2022: General classification standings after Stage 6 - Thursday 25 August

  1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). 20h 50' 07"
  2. Rudy Molard (FRA / Groupama-FDJ), +0'21"
  3. Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar) + 0'28"
  4. Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) + 1'01"
  5. Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +1'12"

Stage-by-stage winners of the 2022 Vuelta a España

  • Stage 1: 19 August, Utrecht to Utrecht (team time trial, 23.3km) – Won by Jumbo-Visma, Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall leader's red jersey
  • Stage 2: 20 August, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht (175.1km) – Won by Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
  • Stage 3: 21 August, Breda to Breda (193.5km) – Won by Sam Bennett, Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
  • Rest Day 1: 22 August (transfer day)
  • Stage 4: 23 August, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia (152.5km) – Won by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who also takes the overall lead
  • Stage 5: 24 August, Irún to Bilbao (187.2km) - Won by Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Rudy Molard (Groupama FDJ) takes overall lead.
  • Stage 6: 25 August, Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km) - Won byJay Vine. Remco Evenepoel takes overall lead
  • Stage 7: 26 August, Camargo to Cistierna (190km)
  • Stage 8: 27 August, La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to Colláu Fancuaya, Yernes y Tameza (153.4km)
  • Stage 9: 28 August, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, Nava (171.4km)
  • Rest Day 2: 29 August
  • Stage 10: 30 August, Elche to Alicante (time trial, 30.9km)
  • Stage 11: 31 August, ElPozo Alimentación, Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata (191.2km)
  • Stage 12: 1 September, Salobreña to Peñas Blancas, Estepona (192.7km)
  • Stage 13: 2 September, Ronda to Montilla (168.4km)
  • Stage 14: 3 September, Montoro to Sierra de la Pandera (160.3km)
  • Stage 15: 4 September, Martos to Sierra Nevada, Alto Hoya de la Mora, Monachil (152.6km)
  • Rest Day 3: 5 September
  • Stage 16: 6 September, Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Tomares (189.4km)
  • Stage 17: 7 September, Aracena to Monasterio de Tentudía (162.3km)
  • Stage 18: 8 September, Trujillo to Alto de Piornal (192km)
  • Stage 19: 9 September, Talavera de la Reina to Talavera de la Reina (138.3km)
  • Stage 20: 10 September, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada (181km)
  • Stage 21: 11 September, Las Rozas to Madrid, Paisaje de la Luz (96.7km)

