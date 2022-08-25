Jay Vine wins stage 6 at Vuelta a España 2022 as Remco Evenepoel takes overall lead

Jay Vine won the stage six of the 2022 Vuelta a España men's road cycling race on Thursday (25 August).
It's a first grand tour stage win for the Australian cyclist, who rides for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team.
Vine is the reigning UCI Esports men's cycling world champion, and on wet roads in the Basque country he launched a breakaway in the Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo stage, finishing in a cloud.
The 26-year-old held off the challenge of Remco Evenepoel from Belgium who finished second on a rain-soaked end to the day, 15 seconds behind. It was enough for the Belgian to claim the leader's red jersey. He'll wear La Roja into stage 7 on Friday.
Spain's Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso were third and fourth, to move into the top five overall.
Defending champion Primoz Roglic finished fifth on the day.
Vuelta a España 2022 results: Stage 6 - Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km) - Thursday 25 August
- Jay Vine (AUS / Alpecin-Deceuninck), 04h 15' 23"
- Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +15
- Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar), +16
- Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +56
- Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma), +1.37
Vuelta a España 2022: General classification standings after Stage 6 - Thursday 25 August
- Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). 20h 50' 07"
- Rudy Molard (FRA / Groupama-FDJ), +0'21"
- Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar) + 0'28"
- Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) + 1'01"
- Juan Ayuso (ESP / UAE Team Emirates) +1'12"
Stage-by-stage winners of the 2022 Vuelta a España
- Stage 1: 19 August, Utrecht to Utrecht (team time trial, 23.3km) – Won by Jumbo-Visma, Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall leader's red jersey
- Stage 2: 20 August, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht (175.1km) – Won by Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
- Stage 3: 21 August, Breda to Breda (193.5km) – Won by Sam Bennett, Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
- Rest Day 1: 22 August (transfer day)
- Stage 4: 23 August, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia (152.5km) – Won by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who also takes the overall lead
- Stage 5: 24 August, Irún to Bilbao (187.2km) - Won by Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Rudy Molard (Groupama FDJ) takes overall lead.
- Stage 6: 25 August, Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km) - Won byJay Vine. Remco Evenepoel takes overall lead
- Stage 7: 26 August, Camargo to Cistierna (190km)
- Stage 8: 27 August, La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to Colláu Fancuaya, Yernes y Tameza (153.4km)
- Stage 9: 28 August, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, Nava (171.4km)
- Rest Day 2: 29 August
- Stage 10: 30 August, Elche to Alicante (time trial, 30.9km)
- Stage 11: 31 August, ElPozo Alimentación, Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata (191.2km)
- Stage 12: 1 September, Salobreña to Peñas Blancas, Estepona (192.7km)
- Stage 13: 2 September, Ronda to Montilla (168.4km)
- Stage 14: 3 September, Montoro to Sierra de la Pandera (160.3km)
- Stage 15: 4 September, Martos to Sierra Nevada, Alto Hoya de la Mora, Monachil (152.6km)
- Rest Day 3: 5 September
- Stage 16: 6 September, Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Tomares (189.4km)
- Stage 17: 7 September, Aracena to Monasterio de Tentudía (162.3km)
- Stage 18: 8 September, Trujillo to Alto de Piornal (192km)
- Stage 19: 9 September, Talavera de la Reina to Talavera de la Reina (138.3km)
- Stage 20: 10 September, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada (181km)
- Stage 21: 11 September, Las Rozas to Madrid, Paisaje de la Luz (96.7km)