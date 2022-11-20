Neeraj Chopra to train in UK ahead of 2023 season

Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will be travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) for a 63-day training camp at Loughborough University ahead of the 2023 season.

Neeraj Chopra will be accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha during the camp. The trio is expected to arrive in UK later this week.

Loughborough University in Leicestershire, is known for its state-of-the-art sports gym and training facilities.

There, Neeraj Chopra will start his preparations for the 2023 season, which includes the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September. He is also expected to defend his Diamond League title next season.

Besides Neeraj Chopra, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will also provide aid for other Indian Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes to train abroad.

Women’s javelin thrower Annu Rani, a Commonwealth Games and Asian Games bronze medallist, will fly out to Germany along with her coach Werner Daniels.

World championships silver medal-winning badminton player Kidambi Srikanth will be accompanied by his physiotherapist for a 29-day training camp at Prisma Sports Club in Jakarta.

Wrestler Deepak Punia, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, will train in Michigan, USA, for 34 days while three-time CWG champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat has already begun her training under former Olympic silver medallist Serafim Barzakov in Bulgaria after the MOC cleared it earlier in November.