After a successful 2022, Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has begun his training at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the 2023 season. The Indian javelin throw ace, followed by over six million people on Instagram, shared a video of himself sweating it out on Sunday from the University’s high-performance centre.

Neeraj Chopra landed in the UK a few days ago and will be camped at Loughborough University for 63 days. The University is known for its state-of-the-art sports gym and training facilities. Chopra is accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha. Earlier this week, Neeraj Chopra had an interaction with the students of Loughborough University.

