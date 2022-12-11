The Olympic champion from India is camped at UK’s Loughborough University. He is slated to compete at the world championships and the Asian Games in 2023.
After a successful 2022, Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has begun his training at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the 2023 season.
The Indian javelin throw ace, followed by over six million people on Instagram, shared a video of himself sweating it out on Sunday from the University’s high-performance centre.
Neeraj Chopra landed in the UK a few days ago and will be camped at Loughborough University for 63 days. The University is known for its state-of-the-art sports gym and training facilities. Chopra is accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.
Earlier this week, Neeraj Chopra had an interaction with the students of Loughborough University.
Golden Boy of 🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1 took time off from his training & interacted with the students of @lborouniversity 👍— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 8, 2022
Neeraj has been training in Loughborough for the past few weeks, with his training being funded by govt's #TOPScheme 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DBnRLSrfPs
Neeraj Chopra’s 2023 season is expected to include the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and also competitions in the Diamond League series.
The 24-year-old Indian javelin ace competed in six competitions in 2022 and rewrote his national record twice in the season. Neeraj Chopra also became the first Indian to win a silver at the world athletics championships in July.
Though Chopra pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury, he marked his return by becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet in Lausanne and eventually became the first Indian to win a Diamond League trophy.
