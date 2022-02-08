Jason Brown ecstatic after finishing sixth in men's single skating short program

For Jason Brown, the contrast between his Winter Olympic experiences are like "night and day" after he finished sixth in the men's single skating short program at Beijing 2022.

The Team USA athlete progressed to the men's free skating on Thursday (10 Feb) where he will attempt to reach the podium at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The figure skater amassed 97.24 points with teammate Nathan Chen achieving the highest-ever short program score of 113.97 points.

Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru, with whom he has trained, finished eighth after a costly mistake.

Brown's joy on leaving the ice was in stark contrast to four years ago when he narrowly missed out on competing at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

It was a devastating time for Brown who told Olympics.com: "Once I hit that rock bottom and was able to look around and be like, 'It's just another day,' [then] you get up and you move forward and continue to do something you love," the American continued.

"For me, it was my worst nightmare. And I lived and it was OK. From there I was able to have a better understanding and base of breaking free of those kinds of chains that held me back."

Four years before that, at Sochi 2014, the 27-year-old won a bronze medal in the team event and finished ninth in the individual.

His Olympic figure skating experience has at times been turbulent with motivation and self-belief sometimes wavering but on Tuesday Brown came off the ice with the satisfaction of an athlete who executed what he set out to do.

Brown said: "For me it's night and day.

"Eight years ago was my first championship event and now we talk eight years later about being here after so much more experience, so many more ups and downs within the sport.

"Times where I had to keep pushing on, (when) I wanted to give up on myself, trying to figure out to kind of stay true to the training process and stay focused as much as I could.

"To believe in myself and to be able to get back here eight years later and put on a performance like that, I couldn't be happier."

GettyImages-1369260338 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Brown: "the ultimate dancer's skater"

Brown is renowned for his artistry on the ice and was described as "the ultimate dancer's skater" by dancemagazine.com.

He is, they said: "The American wonder who treats the ice like a dance stage and will no doubt go down as one of the sport’s greatest and most versatile performers."

Skating to 'Sinnerman' by Nina Simone, he reserved special praise for his choreographer Rohene Ward, a former national level figure skater.

The program honours Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and choreographer of “Revelations,” which nbcsports.com describes as "a landmark work telling elements of the Black American experience through modern dance."

'Sinnerman' appears in the final section of "Revelations" and Brown executed it with beauty, fluidity, emotion and skill.

He said: He (Rohene Ward) had this vision and I so appreciate that he trusts me to take his vision and bring it to life.

"When you have a choreographer that is so determined to see something through, I think as an athlete you're that much more likely to bring it to life."

GettyImages-1369256435 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Brown makes changes on road to Beijing

Brown moved from Colorado to Canada in 2018 to be coached by two-time Olympic medallist Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club.

Working with Orser and Wilson while training alongside athletes like Hanzu Yuzuru and Evgenia Medvedeva had made him a better skater, he told Olympics.com.

Preparation for Beijing 2022 has at times been a bumpy road that has involved disruption to training and the cancellation of competitions because of the pandemic.

Before that he suffered concussion in a car accident and sustained injuries on his road back to the Olympics.

There was also a nervous wait when he finished fourth at the US National Championships only to be awarded the third selection spot alongside Vincent Zhou - now ruled out with Covid-19 - and Chen.

All that was put behind him on Tuesday, though, and he was ecstatic to have achieved his goal.

"It feels good. It was exciting to get out there. To skate last and put on a performance like that.

"I've been working so hard this last couple of years to have one of those moments like that.

"So just thrilled to be able to live that out."