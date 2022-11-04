Jason Brown reveals comeback for U.S. Championships in January: 'Not quite finished yet'

Jason Brown is "not quite finished yet."

That was the simple phrase used by Brown, a two-time Olympic figure skater for Team USA, when he posted to his Instagram on Thursday (3 November), revealing that he would participate in the 2023 U.S. Championships in San Jose in January.

"See you in San Jose," the 27-year-old added.

Brown was part of the American team at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, turning in two chilling performances to finish in sixth place in the men's singles event.

As a teenager he had finished in ninth place at Sochi 2014 before missing out on PyeongChang 2018.

Brown, who did not receive a Grand Prix assignment for this season, confirmed to reporter Phil Hersh that he would not compete prior to San Jose (23-29 January).

It is unclear if the veteran and fan favourite plans to skate beyond January.

Brown is the 2015 U.S. men's champion and has six top-three finishes.