Japan women and Republic of Korea men win Pacific-Asia Curling Championships

Japan women and Republic of Korea men will forever be known as the reigning champions of the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships (PACC) after winning their respective events on Saturday (13 Nov).

The two nations dominated the 13-day tournament, which was hosted in Almaty, Kazakhstan with both countries making the finals at the 30th and last ever edition of the championships, which changes to the Pan-Continental Curling Championships from next season.

Japan women beat the Republic of Korea, aka the Garlic Girls, 6-5 in a nail-biting finale that went down to the final end.

Republic of Korea lead 4-2 at the mid-way point but were unable to score any more until the ninth end when they scored one.

The Japanese, meanwhile, had a better latter half of the game but Republic of Korea still had a slight lead going into the tenth and final end, 5-4 ahead. But in a tense finish, Japan skip Sayaka Yoshimura made two perfect draws to the button to win by one point.

“We are so happy to win the last PACC,” said Yoshimura. “Due to the result we believe in our performance in the future and in this game we were down against our opponent but we overcame in the last end. Now we can feel our good performance and believe in ourselves and our goal.”

Men's competition

Meanwhile, in a reversal of the women’s result, the Republic of Korea men’s side beat Japan 9-5 to take the title.

The big moves came in the fourth and seventh ends when Republic of Korea scored three points each time to give them what turned out to be an unassailable lead of nine points with Japan at this stage on three. Japan scored two points in the eighth end but with no score by either side in the ninth the match was over.

“I am so happy because my teammates played so well and I am so proud of them,” said Republic of Korea skip Kim ChangMin. “We struggled with the ice before and in today’s game I struggled in the early ends. Japan played so well [throughout the week] but not this time – they didn’t play well – so that’s why we won.”

History-making bronze medallists

Kazakhstan women gave the hosts something to cheer by winning their first-ever bronze medal at an international curling championship, a feat replicated in the men’s event by Chinese Taipei.

Despite losing 10-2 to the Republic of Korea in the semi-final, Kazakhstan women gained great experience against the Olympic silver medallists from PyeongChang 2018.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts just missed the podium after losing out in a dramatic extra end against Chinese Taipei, who won by one point, 9-8.

“This is the first international medal for Chinese Taipei and only the second time Chinese Taipei were able to get into the semi-finals and to take a medal home. We are very happy,” said third player, Wang Nelson.

Additional rewards

There was more at stake in this tournament than medals alone. By virtue of becoming champions at PACC, both winning teams also qualified for their respective world championships in 2022, with the women’s event taking place in Prince George, Canada 19-27 March, and the men’s tournament will be hosted in Las Vegas 2-10 April. Republic of Korea will join Japan at the women’s world championships as two qualifying places were available as opposed to just one for the men.

The women’s bronze medal winners Kazakhstan and fourth-placed finishers Hong Kong, China also secured places at the World Qualification Event 2022 being held in Lohja, Finland 17-22 January. Japan and Chinese Taipei also qualified for the men’s draw.

The tournament also provided a practice ground for Japan and Republic of Korea’s men’s and women’s teams who are both headed to the Netherlands in December for the Olympic Qualification Event 2021, the final chance to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Republic of Korea’s skip Kim Eun-Jung commented on the goal of their first game at PACC: “First of all we try to feel comfortable on the ice and we also focus on reading ice and weight control. We are focused on [Olympic] qualification in December, so we try to have some experience in our games from the Grand Slam and in Europe for some competitions before this.”

More news

The late withdrawal of the Nigerian team due to an admin issue, meant that just seven men’s teams and four women’s teams took part in the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships.

Saudi Arabia men’s team, who were competing in their first ever international event, were thrilled with the experience.

“It was just fantastic,” said a delighted Hussain Hagawi, second for Saudi Arabia. “We played a great team, Korea, who are well experienced. This is our first international game for men and I am happy with the score (9-3).

“We learned a lot from playing Korea and curling is new in Saudi Arabia, so you see, this is the Saudi team and this is going to be really fantastic for the people home to see.”