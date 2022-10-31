Japan, Tanigawa Wataru lead standings in Liverpool; Hashimoto Daiki close behind at 2022 World Championships

After chaotic opening groups, Team Japan restored order to the men's qualifying competition at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday (31 October).

The pre-event favourites earned a team total of 260.695, ahead of Great Britain's 252.793 and the U.S.'s 252.295. China is currently fourth with 249.929.

In the individual all-around standings, Tanigawa Wataru scored an 84.731 to lead Olympic all-around gold medallist Hashimoto Daiki (84.665). Two-time world championships gold medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines scored an 84.664, just .001 back of Hashimoto. European all-around winner Joe Fraser (83.964) is fourth.

"Our motivation was good. We had a really good performance as a team," said Tanigawa. "It wasn’t perfect. There are some small things to be fixed but there was no big mistake across the six apparatus, so that was good."

Hashimoto, 21, was less pleased with his performance, which opened with all off the pommel horse.

"My performance was not good. After my rough rotation on the pommel horse, I tried to do better in later rotations," he explained. "Actually, because of my fall (on pommel), it helped me in a way to motivate me to do better."

Their performance came after the day's opening two subdivisions which featured Great Britain, the United States and China. It was a morning chock full with errors, as multiple top athletes seemed to suffer falls simultaneously.

Even reigning world all-around champion Zhang Boheng of China wasn't exempt as he came up short on his layout double-double still rings dismount and put his hands down on his vault.

"In the last few apparatus, I had a few issues with my physical strength because of the fast rotations," Zhang told Olympics.com. "So in the apparatus towards the end, especially the last three, I could not show my full strength."

Despite a few mistakes including a fall off the pommel horse, European champion Fraser turned in a solid day to finish ahead of Zhang.

"I find myself looking at the negatives at the moment because it was so quick and fresh in my mind. Thinking about pommel, I wanted to do well there but mistakes happen," he said. "I did my job out there, I performed well on the rest of the events, and I’ll stay focused on that."

The medal rounds kick off Tuesday (1 November) with the women's team final at 18:30 local time where the medal winning teams will earn their nations spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Follow all the latest in our daily live blog. You can watch action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

READ MORE: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Top things to know.