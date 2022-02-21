Japan skip Fujisawa Satsuki: "Gold is no longer a dream." 

Japan's curling development continues apace with the women claiming a second successive Olympic Winter Games medal at Beijing 2022.

After their bronze medal at PyeongChang 2018, the 'Loco Solare' team of skip Fujisawa Satsuki, Yoshida Chinami, Suzuki Yumi and Yoshida Yurika went one better this time.

And while they came up short in the gold medal match against Eve Muirhead's Great Britain rink, Team Fujisawa's exploits can only enhance the growth of a sport which is growing in popularity.

And it's not just their outstanding play which has attracted attention.

At PyeongChang, the team also became known for their snacking during the half-time break or "mogumogu time" (snack time).

Yoshida Yurika hugs Vicky Wright (L) and Suzuki Yumi embraces Eve Muirhead after the Beijing 2022 gold medal match Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Since their bronze medal four years ago, the competition in Japan has increased with Loco Solare needing three wins in a row against Yoshimura Sayaka's Fortius rink to make the Games.

That helped drive them to an even better result in Beijing with Fujisawa paying tribute to that after the final defeat to Great Britain.

"We were not sure that we could represent Japan in these Games," she said.

"We are proud to make it because the level of Japanese curling has improved. The national games helped us grow. So many losses we experienced gave us opportunity to be medallists here.

"I seriously want to thank all the curlers in Japan who helped us grow better."

The 30-year-old added that the silver medal should continue to help the sport thrive."

Fujisawa added, "Today is a big day for Japan’s curling. We stood on the stage of the Olympic curling final, in the sense that winning gold is no longer a dream, that a goal is actually tangible.

"I believe our performance will also encourage more people back home to like curling, play in curling. I am just happy that we had a part in this.

"I want to make myself a better curler in the next four years, having that ambition in mind."

Japan’s coach, JD Lind, paid tribute to his successful team after their impressive Games.

"The best trait of Team Japan is how positive they are and how they work together through situations. There were difficult times during the round robin. And the semi-final was another stressful game.

"I'm just proud that they continue to fight, continue to stay positive, continue to show such amazing attitude that they bring to curling in. I'm so happy to be here with them on this journey.

"The support from Japan is always amazing for them. There's lots of media and lots of television, amazing fans back in Japan.

"I hope that everybody's proud of what they did and relate to their spirit out there.

"I just hope the game continues to grow, lots of people want to try curling and love watching curling in Japan."