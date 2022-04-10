Janja Garnbret claims season opening Boulder World Cup event in Meiringen

Olympic Champion Janja Garnbret has started the season on a winning note as she took the first event of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season in Meiringen, Switzerland.

The Slovenian topped qualifications in the boulder competition and continued her form into the semi-finals.

In five attempts she took four tops which enabled her victory and saw her claim her 32nd World Cup title.

Speaking after the win Garnbret told the IFSC: "It means a lot to me because it’s not obvious that you will win every competition - each competition is a story in itself.

"Just because you won everything last year doesn’t mean that you can next year, so every win means a lot to me. That’s why I was so emotional."

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist also announced that she will skip the remainder of the boulder season.

"I’ve decided to skip the [rest of the] boulder season this year.

"The Olympics last year were a pretty hard take on physical and mental preparation, so I feel that I need a little time off from competitions and this year is the perfect year to do that," Garnbret said.

The 23-year-old also acknowledged that she has the next Olympic Games - Paris 2024 - in her sights.

"I already have Paris in mind."

Runner-up was reigning world champion Natalia Grossman, while fellow American Brooke Raboutou secured third place.