Jamie Anderson feeling 'good vibes' ahead of snowboard title defence at Winter Olympics

Passionate, scared, grateful… Jamie Anderson is feeling it all ahead of her third Winter Olympic appearance, Beijing 2022.

But despite being a double snowboard Olympic champion, the USA shredder isn't taking anything for granted in China.

Today (Wednesday, 2 February) she completed her first practice on the Genting Snow Park slopestyle course in Zhangjiakou, which left her with much to ponder.

“Today was a little challenging to figure out my run,” Anderson, 31, said at a USA Ski & Snowboard press conference afterwards. “There's a lot of options, and with the snow conditions it made me feel a bit more scared. Definitely what's cool about the Olympics compared to any other event is it's always on a new mountain and a new set-up and everyone's coming in completely blind.”

“The course is very firm, I think the majority of it is artificial snow so it's not quite ideal but I would say we're all making the most of it.

“Getting out on the mountain today brought all of us a lot of joy so we're ready to keep the good vibes going.”

Anderson, who will compete in the slopestyle and big air, is chasing history at Beijing 2022 as the first snowboarder ever to win five Olympic medals.

At the age of 31, the California native revealed that passion was the key ingredient to her consistency at the top table of snowboarding.

“I feel a lot, I feel really grateful for the long career I've had and I feel still really passionate about pushing my riding,” she continued. “I feel I'm capable of more, progression wise, in my own runs, and that's why I'm still here. I'm really happy to watch the girls snowboard events. It's been so impressive over the last few years and it really inspires me.”

Another factor that keeps Anderson sharp is the growing quality of her rivals, like Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand.

“Zoi is really amazing, she's a really strong snowboarder all over in every aspect,” Anderson said. “It's been super fun to watch her grow up. We've been a little bit back and forth and I love it, I need that fire under my ass to keep me working hard and to keep on my toes.

"For a long part of my career it was pretty easy to win, I didn't really have to do much and didn't have anyone pushing me. Now I am very much pushed by everyone, even the girls on this (USA) team, and it's fun, it makes it way more fun to have to go out there and put down your most difficult run. It's been a very fun process.”

Red Gerard's biggest fan at Beijing 2022

Another Olympic champion set to make a big impression in Beijing is Anderson’s USA teammate Red Gerard.

The 21-year-old set the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics alight four years ago with a spectacular victory in the men’s slopestyle.

Due to the Covid pandemic restrictions in China, no family will be allowed in the stands this time to watch him compete in the slopestyle and big air. However, Gerard’s will still get to enjoy the support of his girlfriend Hailey Langland, who has been selected to represent the USA women’s snowboard team.

“It’s incredible, I feel super lucky,” Gerard said at the USA men’s snowboard team conference. “To snowboard with your girlfriend, your best friend, both of us push each other in really good ways. She’s a lot more mellow, I’m a lot more anxiety.”

“It’s amazing that we get to travel the world together. A lot of us don’t get to go home for months on end, so to travel with your girlfriend and have these small little vacations where we’re doing our job and learning tricks and filming each other is awesome.”

Gerard, who told Olympic Channel in January that he is looking forward to being a leader on the USA team in Beijing, also enjoyed his first experience of the slopestyle course on Wednesday.

“PyeongChang (2018 Winter Olympics) was the most creative course I’ve ever ridden and here in China they’ve backed it up with massive features that just look incredible on TV, more than anything I’m just excited to go snowboarding.

“There was some adjusting. It’s really cold!”

The snowboard slopestyle competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics run from 5-12 February, while big air takes place 14-15 February.

MORE: How to watch snowboard at Beijing 2022