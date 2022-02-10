Jack Crawford: From hockey player to Olympic skiing medallist at Beijing 2022

Ice hockey may be the most popular winter sport in Canada, but James ‘Jack’ Crawford showed that the North Americans can also ski fast.

The 24-year-old from the Whistler Mountain ski club has kept the ‘Maple Leaf’ flying high at Beijing 2022 by claiming bronze in the combined event after finishing fourth in the downhill and sixth in the super G.

"I've been searching for a podium for so long on the World Cup," he said after the race, where he bettered his aunt Judy, who finished fourth in the women's slalom at the Sapporo 1972 Winter Olympics.

"I kept feeling it was right around the corner and I could get it done, and if I just continued what I was doing it would happen. Today it finally did."

As many Canadians, Crawford practised ice hockey competitively and he did so until the age of 17.

"I was always a little bit better at skiing than I was at hockey," the said when he was asked about his choice.

"I enjoyed both the same amount, and for me, I just wasn't getting the same enjoyment from the training process for hockey. I really loved competing and I loved playing. But the training and being on the ice, being inside all the time, it just wasn't what I like to do. So in the end, I decided to choose skiing."

Before his maiden Olympic medal, Crawford was having his breakthrough season in the World Cup and candidly admitted: "I never really thought I'd be in this position coming into the Olympics this year."

Just ahead of flying to China, the Canadian posted fifth- and sixth-placed finishes in the classic downhills of Wengen and Kitzbuhel on back-to-back weekends.

"All year, I've definitely felt like I've been capable of being on the podium and contending with those top guys," he said.

"I've showed a little bit of my success on the World Cup coming in the top five, getting closer. But there's still a little bit of a gap to be closed."

James Crawford reacts following his slalom run during the Men's Alpine Combined at Beijing 2022. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Crawford: Inspired by Cuche and Feuz

The Canadian speedster, who also finished fourth in combined at the last World Championships in Cortina, said that his next step will be to 'create consistency': “That’s been my goal this year. I want to be consistently in the top 15. I don't want to be scraping by every now and again, getting a podium because I feel good.”

No wonder the skiers he's been looking up to when growing up are two legends able to steadily perform across their career.

"For me, it's always been Didier Cuche and (Beat) Feuz.,” he revealed.

"Growing up, I always loved watching those two because they were so consistent every time they pushed out of a start gate.

"My eyes have always been set on winning a [crystal] globe and the way those two ski have always. It's always proved that they can be competitive on any surface, any condition and any course. And so that's kind of who I've looked up to."

Canada's Jan Hudec won Olympic bronze in Super G at Sochi 2014. Picture by 2014 Getty Images

In the foosteps of the 'Crazy Canucks' and 'Canadian Cowboys'

Crawford is the latest product of a strong Canadian alpine skiing tradition.

The 2017 junior world medallist is part of a new generation following in the footsteps of the so-called ‘Crazy Canucks’ from the 70s and 80s, and the ‘Canadian Cowboys’ from the last decade.

His bronze was the fourth Olympic medal won by a Canadian in a men's alpine event: Steve Podborski and Edi Podivinsky won downhill bronze respectively at Lake Placid 1980 and Lillehammer 1994, while Jan Hudec shared a super G bronze with American Bode Miller at Sochi 2014

They proved that North Americans can also compete in a Europe-dominated sport.

“The Europeans definitely have a little bit of an advantage over us when it comes to just style of living,” Crawford said.

“For us, we have to come over to Europe. We're away from home a lot. We don't get to see our significant others, our families, and that can weigh on you.”