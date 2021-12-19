Izzy Atkin breaks pelvis less than two months before the Olympics in China begin

Izzy Atkin has broken her pelvis but is ‘keeping hope alive’ that she will be able to compete at Beijing 2022 in freestyle skiing.

The British Olympic medallist in slopestyle suffered the injury competing at the Dew Tour event in Colorado, USA.

The 23-year-old took a bronze medal home from PyeongChang 2018 and, together with her sister, Zoe, was a podium hopeful for Team GB. A stats provider recently predicted that Britain would win just one Olympic medal in China.

“There’s a long and painful recovery ahead,” she said on Instagram. “But I’m already up and walking… and keeping hope alive for the Olympics in February.”

The event in Colorado continues on Sunday (19 December) with snowboarder Shaun White in action in the men’s snowboard halfpipe. USA's Alex Ferreira of Aspen won the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe finals on Saturday (18 December.)