ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan pair enters top five in mixed doubles

Table tennis players Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan created history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair to enter the top five of the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings on Tuesday.

The duo climbed up in the rankings after making it to the final of the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, where they lost to South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin 3-0 in the final.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan earned 280 ranking points for their performance at Nova Gorica which helped them overtake Hong Kong’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Doo Hoi Kem and her two-time world championship bronze medal-winning partner Wong Chun-ting for the world No. 5 spot.

Last year in August, Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan became the first Indian table tennis players to win a WTT Contender title when they defeated Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz in Budapest. They later became the first-ever Indian mixed doubles pair to break into the top 15 of world rankings.

Since then, the Indian pair broke into the top 10 for the first time in March this year. They made it to the final of WTT Contender Doha in March but lost to the world No. 1 pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei.

“Breaking into the world top-5 rankings has truly been a dream come true moment,” Sathiyan expressed in his social media post.

“It is indeed a great milestone towards our goal of reaching the pinnacle and winning that elusive Olympic medal,” he added.

Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan are also India’s top-ranked players in women’s and men’s singles, respectively.

Batra is 44th in the women's singles world rankings while women’s national champion Sreeja Akula is ranked 76th. G Sathiyan is 39th in the men’s singles rankings followed by Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Sharath Kamal at 44th.

In women’s doubles, Batra and her partner Archana Girish Kamath remained at world No. 5 while Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar are India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair at world No. 29.