Isabeau Levito takes ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championship crown

Isabeau Levito claimed the women's title at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2022 held in Tallinn, Estonia on Sunday (17 April).

The American who led the field after the short program, was the final skater to take to the ice in the free skate, and with the top end of the field skating clean before her, the pressure was on the 15-year-old to do the same - and she did.

Levito scored 134.05 points in the free program, the second highest score of the evening, but her combined score of 206.55 points was enough to clinch the title.

Finishing a close 0.54 points behind to come home second was South Korea's Shin Jia with 206.01 points while American Lindsay Thorngren completed the podium with an overall score of 199.42 points.

From Junior National Champion to Junior World Champion

A total of 43 skaters aged between 13 to under 19 years old took part in the women's competition with only 24 qualifying for the free skate event on Sunday.

USA's Levito lead after the short program with a score of 72.50 points, holding slightly more than a three point advantage over South Korea's Shin, which would prove crucial in deciding the championship.

Skating to the music from Swan Lake by Tchaikovski, the 2021 U.S. Junior National Champion opened her program in Tallinn with a double Axel and followed that up with a triple Toeloop, triple loop and another double Axel. The teenager's repertoire also included a triple Lutz and triple Salchow which she executed cleanly.

As she came off the ice, the judged awarded her a score that was three points shy of her personal best of 136.99 points which she set in the JGP Cup of Austria 2021.

Nonetheless, the combined score was enough for Levito to clinch the title, becoming the first American to do so since Rachael Flatt stood on the top step of the podium in 2008.

14-year-old Shin produced the best free skate of the event, which included a triple Lutz, triple toeloop, triple Salchow and a double Axel. The South Korean, who was the penultimate skater to take to the ice, skated cleanly and was greeted by a big hug from her coach as she came off the ice.

The judges awarded her a season's best score of 136..63 points, but that was just shy of overhauling the deficit from the short program as she finished second overall.

Thorngren, who won the JGP France event earlier this season, did well to snatch the final spot on the podium with a clean skate and a season's best free skate score of 133.28 points.

Results from the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2022

Earlier in the day, the Junior Ice Dance champions were crowned with Oona Brown and Gage Brown clinching the title for the USA.

The Browns scored 170.25 points overall as they finishing ahead of Canada's Natalie D'Alessandro and Bruce Waddell who came home second with 162.56 points with their compatriots Nadiia Bashynska and Peter Beaumont completing the podium with 157.64 points

Tallinn has proved to be a good hunting ground for figure skaters from the USA with Ilia Malinin sweeping the Men's title from Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov with Japan's Tsuboi Tatsuya in third.

While the pairs title was claimed by Georgia's Karina Safina and Luka Berulava who finished ahead of Australia's Anastasia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore as Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar picked up third.