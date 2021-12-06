ISU World Cup Utah ice skating: India’s Vishwaraj Jadeja’s US campaign ends in semis

India’s long-distance ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage of the men’s mass start programme at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup 2021 in Salt Lake, Utah.

Vishwaraj Jadeja, who qualified for the Utah World Cup by performing well at 12 pre-qualification events since August, raced on Saturday.

Men’s mass start at the ISU World Cup 2021 in Utah saw a field of 50 skaters. In the first round – the semi-finals - the competitors were divided into two groups of 25 each. The top eight racers from each semi-final qualified for the finals.

Vishwaraj Jadeja was drawn in semi-final 1, where he finished 25th with a total of 16 points. In mass start, skaters race over 16 laps in a 400m track. Points are awarded in accordance to the finishing positions of each lap. Bonus sprint points can also be accumulated in certain pre-designated sprint laps.

Belgium’s Bart Swings won the men’s mass start event. Denmark’s Viktor Hald Thorup and Ruslan Zakharov from the Russian federation were second and third, respectively.

The three ISU World Cups are qualifiers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Skaters earn points from their performances in three different World Cups and need to finish within the top 24 of the cumulative rankings to make the cut for the Beijing Games.

Vishwaraj Jadeja missed the first World Cup in Poland but competed in the US edition. The third and final World Cup is in Calgary, Canada, later this month.