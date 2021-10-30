ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup: Updates after Day 3 of competition

The International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track Speed Skating World Cup continued today (30 October) in Nagoya, Japan with Olympic champions showing their mettle in the finals of the women's 500m. and 1500m.

The contest in Japan is the second of four stages of the qualifying competition for the Olympic Winter Games.

The final of the women's 1500m produced a thrilling race, with the Netherlands' 24-year-old Olympic and world champion Suzanne Schulting winning the race in 2:25.230, just ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana, the reigning 500m Olympic gold medallist. It marked a strong return to form for Schulting at the 1500m distance after she crashed in the season opener in Beijing last week.

However, Fontana would go on to have a day to remember, proving her considerable strength over the shorter distances by winning her favoured 500m race in 43.593, ahead of Poland's Natalia Maliszewska (43.780) and People's Republic of China's FAN Kexin, who finished third in 43.865. With Fontana's second podium of the day, she lept to the top of the World Cup standings on equal footing with Maliszewska.

In the men's 1500 race, it was joy again for Italy as four-time Olympian Yuri Confortola stole a march on the competition to win the race in 2:22.547 - a full nine seconds ahead of second-place HWANG Daeheon from Republic of Korea. SUN Long of People's Republic of China completed the podium with a time of 2:32.104.

The 500m saw Hwang - the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist at the distance - step onto the podium for the second time in the day, with an excellent first-place finish, with three-hundredths of a second separating the Korean and his Chinese rival REN Ziwei (41.027) who finished second. Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha finished third (58.267).

The World Cup in Nagoya continues with the final day of action on Sunday 31 October.