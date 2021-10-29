ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup: Updates after Day 2 of competition

The International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track Speed Skating World Cup continued today (29 October) in Nagoya, Japan with the men's and women's 1000m, as well as the quarter-finals of the 3000m and 5000m relays.

The contest in Japan is the second of four stages of the qualifying competition for the Olympic Winter Games.

Lee Yu-bin Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Heat 4 of the women's 1000m saw the three fastest times of the day in the event, with 2018 Olympic and world 3000m relay champion Lee Yu-bin (KOR) punching her ticket to the quarter-finals in 1:29.546. Seven-time Olympic medallist Arianna Fontana (ITA) (1.29.686) and Ekaterina Efremenkova (RUS) (1:29.896) were the other two qualifiers from the heat.

Current World Cup leader Suzanne Schulting (NED) also progressed in 1:31.479, while Kim Ji-yoo (KOR) and Kristen Santos (USA) - who finished second and third in the first World Cup 1000m final in Beijing last week - are also through to the quarter-finals.

In the men's 1000m, four-time world champion and PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Hwang Dae-heon (KOR) looks set to continue his march to a second successive World Cup win after posting one of the top times of the day (1:26.988).

However, the fastest time of the day belonged to An Kai; the Chinese skater coming through with a blistering time of 1:26.756, just ahead of 5000m relay Olympic champion Shaolin Sándor Liu (HUN) (1:26.862). Semen Elistratov (RUS) and Pascal Dion (CAN), who sit second and third in the current standings respectively, also advanced to the quarter-finals.

The action at the Nippon Gaishi Arena also saw a big upset in the quarter-finals of the women's 3000m relay as current World Cup leaders the People's Republic of China were disqualified from their heat after suffering a penalty. The People's Republic of China's exit at the quarter-final stage provides a big opportunity for the Republic of Korea (who secured pole position in the semi-finals with a top time of (4:11.561) and the Netherlands (4.19.72) to move into first place in the standings.

Canada, the USA, Japan, Italy, Russia and Hungary complete the field for Saturday's semi-finals.

There was no such drama in the quarter-finals of the men's 5000m relay as the Netherlands, Hungary and Italy - who currently occupy the top three spots in the World Cup standings - all safely progressed to the semi-finals.

However, all three teams will likely be keeping an eye on the Canadian team of Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin and Jordan Pierre-Gilles after the quartet raced to the top time of 6:51.925 - beating the Dutch in the process.

The People's Republic of China, Russia, the Republic of Korea and Japan complete the field for Saturday's semi-finals.

Competition at the World Cup in Nagoya continues tomorrow, 30 October, beginning with the women's 1500m ranking finals at 10:50 am local time.