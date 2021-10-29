ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup: Updates after Day 2 of competition

The powerhouse names in the men's and women's 1000m continued to set the pace, while there was drama in the women's 3000m relay.

By William Imbo
Short Track Speed Skating
Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track Speed Skating World Cup continued today (29 October) in Nagoya, Japan with the men's and women's 1000m, as well as the quarter-finals of the 3000m and 5000m relays.

The contest in Japan is the second of four stages of the qualifying competition for the Olympic Winter Games.

Lee Yu-bin
Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Heat 4 of the women's 1000m saw the three fastest times of the day in the event, with 2018 Olympic and world 3000m relay champion Lee Yu-bin (KOR) punching her ticket to the quarter-finals in 1:29.546. Seven-time Olympic medallist Arianna Fontana (ITA) (1.29.686) and Ekaterina Efremenkova (RUS) (1:29.896) were the other two qualifiers from the heat.

Current World Cup leader Suzanne Schulting (NED) also progressed in 1:31.479, while Kim Ji-yoo (KOR) and Kristen Santos (USA) - who finished second and third in the first World Cup 1000m final in Beijing last week - are also through to the quarter-finals.

In the men's 1000m, four-time world champion and PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Hwang Dae-heon (KOR) looks set to continue his march to a second successive World Cup win after posting one of the top times of the day (1:26.988).

However, the fastest time of the day belonged to An Kai; the Chinese skater coming through with a blistering time of 1:26.756, just ahead of 5000m relay Olympic champion Shaolin Sándor Liu (HUN) (1:26.862). Semen Elistratov (RUS) and Pascal Dion (CAN), who sit second and third in the current standings respectively, also advanced to the quarter-finals.

The action at the Nippon Gaishi Arena also saw a big upset in the quarter-finals of the women's 3000m relay as current World Cup leaders the People's Republic of China were disqualified from their heat after suffering a penalty. The People's Republic of China's exit at the quarter-final stage provides a big opportunity for the Republic of Korea (who secured pole position in the semi-finals with a top time of (4:11.561) and the Netherlands (4.19.72) to move into first place in the standings.

Canada, the USA, Japan, Italy, Russia and Hungary complete the field for Saturday's semi-finals.

There was no such drama in the quarter-finals of the men's 5000m relay as the Netherlands, Hungary and Italy - who currently occupy the top three spots in the World Cup standings - all safely progressed to the semi-finals.

However, all three teams will likely be keeping an eye on the Canadian team of Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin and Jordan Pierre-Gilles after the quartet raced to the top time of 6:51.925 - beating the Dutch in the process.

The People's Republic of China, Russia, the Republic of Korea and Japan complete the field for Saturday's semi-finals.

Competition at the World Cup in Nagoya continues tomorrow, 30 October, beginning with the women's 1500m ranking finals at 10:50 am local time.

