ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022: Indian men’s skeet team wins silver medal at Nicosia

India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu combined to win the men’s trap team silver medal at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Nicosia, Cyprus on Monday.

The men’s team silver was India’s first medal at the shotgun World Cup. Overall, it has been a tough campaign for Indian shooters with none making it to a medal match before Monday. The event began on March 9 and will conclude on the 19th.

The Indian men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot a combined score of 214 to finish second in the qualifying round and made the cut for the gold medal match.

Up against the Kuwaiti trio of Naser Meqlad, Abdulrahman Al Faihan and Talal Alrashidi, who topped qualification with 217 points, the Indian team went down 6-2 and settled for silver.

Poland’s Tomasz Pasierbski, Piotr Kowalczyk and Daniel Krzysztof Mrozek beat the Turkish team to win the bronze medal.

Turkey currently sit atop the medals table with two gold medals. India are tied at sixth with their only silver.

Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan is in action in the men’s individual skeet event on Tuesday.