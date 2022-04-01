ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022, Lima: Indian men win trap team bronze

The Indian shooting team, featuring Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Manavaditya Singh Rathore, won the men’s trap team bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Lima, Peru on Thursday.

The Indian trio defeated Brazil in the third-place contest through a shoot-off. The two sides were level 5-5 after five rounds of shooting. Team USA won the gold medal while Spain took silver.

Manavaditya Singh Rathore, who is the son of Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, national champion Shapath Bharadwaj and Rio Olympian Kynan Chenai were fourth in the qualifying round with a score of 205.

However, none of the three Indian shooters could make the semi-final cut in the individual men’s trap event.

Manavaditya Singh Rathore was the highest placed Indian at 18 followed by Kynan Chenai at 23. Shapath Bharadwaj, meanwhile, finished 32nd in the qualification round.

Earlier, Shagun Chowdhary, who had represented India at the London 2012 Olympics, had finished fourth in the women’s trap event.

After impressing in qualification and semi-final rounds, Shagun Chowdhary could only muster up a score of nine in the medal round and ended in the fourth position.

An eight-member Indian shooting contingent is competing in trap and skeet events at the shotgun World Cup in Lima, Peru.