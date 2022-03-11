ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022: Prithviraj Tondaiman, and Shreyasi Singh in action – watch live streaming

The Indian shooting team, led by Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh, will look to impress at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 currently underway in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The shooting event, which started on March 9, is the first shotgun World Cup of the year and will be held at Cyprus Olympic Shooting Range till March 17.

Earlier this month, Indian rifle and pistol shooters topped the medals table at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt with a total of seven medals.

The Indian team for trap and skeet events at the season’s first shotgun World Cup was selected on the basis of an average score from the three competitions - the national championships and two selection trials.

As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) policy, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS) in other competitions.

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh are currently leading Indian charge in the men’s and women’s trap events, respectively.

Prithviraj Tondaiman is ranked 43rd after scoring a total of 47 points from the first two rounds. He is followed by Olympian Kynan Chenai at 80th, Zoravar Singh Sandhu at 82nd and Vivaan Kapoor at 85th in the 115-man field.

Shreyasi Singh, ranked 32nd in the women’s trap event after scoring 43 points in the first two rounds, is followed by Rajeshwari Kumari, who is ranked 36th among the 56 participants.

Apart from individual competitions, the nine-day event will also see shooters take part in trap and skeet team events.

The qualification rounds for the individual men’s and women’s trap events at the World Cup started on Thursday and will continue on Friday. The medal matches for the individual trap events will be contested on Saturday.

The trap mixed team is set to start on Sunday and the men’s and women’s trap team events will be held with medal matches on Monday.

The individual skeet finals will be hosted on Tuesday while the team skeet events will be in focus on the final two days.

Last month, the shotgun World Cup scheduled to be held in Morocco was cancelled due to COVID-19. The next Shotgun World Cup will be held in Lima, Peru from March 27 to April 7.

Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Nicosia live in India?

Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2022 Nicosia on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

ISSF World Cup 2022 Nicosia: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 11

Trap Men Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Trap Women Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Saturday, March 12

Trap Men Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Trap Women Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Women Part 1 - 4:25 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Women Part 2 - 5:00 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Trap Women - 5:45 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men part 1 - 6:20 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Part 2 - 6:55 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Trap Men - 7:40 PM IST onwards

Sunday, March 13

Trap Mixed Team Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Skeet Men Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Skeet Women Day 1 - 6:30 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Mixed Team Part 1 - 6:55 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Mixed Team Part 2 - 7:00 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team - 7:45 PM IST onwards

Monday, March 14

Trap Team Men - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Trap Team Women - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Skeet Men Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Skeet Women Day 2 - 6:00 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women - 5:55 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women - 6:30 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men - 7:05 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men - 7:10 PM IST onwards

Tuesday, March 15

Skeet Men Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Skeet Women Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Part 1 - 4:55 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Part 2 - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Skeet Women - 6:15 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Part 1 - 6:50 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Part 2 - 7:25 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Skeet Men - 8:10 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, March 16

Skeet Mixed Team - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Mixed Team Part 1 - 6:45 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Mixed Team Part 2 - 7:20 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Mixed Team - 8:05 PM IST onwards

Thursday, March 17

Skeet Team Men Day 3 - 11:45 PM IST onwards

Skeet Team Women Day 3 - 11:45 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 6:25 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 7:00 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 7:35 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 8:10 PM IST onwards