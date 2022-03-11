ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022: Prithviraj Tondaiman, and Shreyasi Singh in action – watch live streaming

The Indian shooting team, led by Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh, will look to impress at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 currently underway in Nicosia, Cyprus.
The shooting event, which started on March 9, is the first shotgun World Cup of the year and will be held at Cyprus Olympic Shooting Range till March 17.
Earlier this month, Indian rifle and pistol shooters topped the medals table at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt with a total of seven medals.
The Indian team for trap and skeet events at the season’s first shotgun World Cup was selected on the basis of an average score from the three competitions - the national championships and two selection trials.
As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) policy, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS) in other competitions.
Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh are currently leading Indian charge in the men’s and women’s trap events, respectively.
Prithviraj Tondaiman is ranked 43rd after scoring a total of 47 points from the first two rounds. He is followed by Olympian Kynan Chenai at 80th, Zoravar Singh Sandhu at 82nd and Vivaan Kapoor at 85th in the 115-man field.
Shreyasi Singh, ranked 32nd in the women’s trap event after scoring 43 points in the first two rounds, is followed by Rajeshwari Kumari, who is ranked 36th among the 56 participants.
Apart from individual competitions, the nine-day event will also see shooters take part in trap and skeet team events.
The qualification rounds for the individual men’s and women’s trap events at the World Cup started on Thursday and will continue on Friday. The medal matches for the individual trap events will be contested on Saturday.
The trap mixed team is set to start on Sunday and the men’s and women’s trap team events will be held with medal matches on Monday.
The individual skeet finals will be hosted on Tuesday while the team skeet events will be in focus on the final two days.
Last month, the shotgun World Cup scheduled to be held in Morocco was cancelled due to COVID-19. The next Shotgun World Cup will be held in Lima, Peru from March 27 to April 7.
Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Nicosia live in India?
Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2022 Nicosia on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.
ISSF World Cup 2022 Nicosia: Schedule and live India start times
All times are India Standard Time (IST)
Friday, March 11
Trap Men Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Trap Women Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Saturday, March 12
Trap Men Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Trap Women Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Women Part 1 - 4:25 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Women Part 2 - 5:00 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 2 Trap Women - 5:45 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Men part 1 - 6:20 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Men Part 2 - 6:55 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 2 Trap Men - 7:40 PM IST onwards
Sunday, March 13
Trap Mixed Team Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Men Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 1 - 6:30 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Mixed Team Part 1 - 6:55 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Trap Mixed Team Part 2 - 7:00 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team - 7:45 PM IST onwards
Monday, March 14
Trap Team Men - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Trap Team Women - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Men Day 2 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 2 - 6:00 PM IST onwards
Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women - 5:55 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women - 6:30 PM IST onwards
Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men - 7:05 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men - 7:10 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, March 15
Skeet Men Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 3 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Part 1 - 4:55 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Part 2 - 5:30 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 2 Skeet Women - 6:15 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Part 1 - 6:50 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Part 2 - 7:25 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 2 Skeet Men - 8:10 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, March 16
Skeet Mixed Team - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Mixed Team Part 1 - 6:45 PM IST onwards
Final Stage 1 Skeet Mixed Team Part 2 - 7:20 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Skeet Mixed Team - 8:05 PM IST onwards
Thursday, March 17
Skeet Team Men Day 3 - 11:45 PM IST onwards
Skeet Team Women Day 3 - 11:45 PM IST onwards
Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 6:25 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 7:00 PM IST onwards
Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 7:35 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 8:10 PM IST onwards