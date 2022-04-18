ISSF World Cup Shotgun Lonato: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Shreyasi Singh to lead Indian charge – watch live streaming

Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh will lead India’s charge at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Lonato, Italy starting from Thursday.

Apart from individual competitions, the eight-day event will also see shooters take part in trap and skeet team events.

The shooting event is the third shotgun World Cup of the year. At the previous World Cups, the Indian men’s trap team won silver and bronze medals in Nicosia and Lima, respectively.

In the men’s skeet shooting, Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be accompanied by Khangura Gurjoat and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka. In the women’s skeet, Sekhon Ganemat will be India’s only challenge.

Among the women trap shooters, Shreyasi Singh and Shagun Chowdhary are included in the Indian team while Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor, Prithviraj Tondaiman will represent India in the men’s trap event.

As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) policy, a shooter can be allowed to compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season

The ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato will conclude on April 29.

Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lonato live in India?

Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2022 Lonato on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

ISSF World Cup 2022 Lonato: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, April 21

Trap Men Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Trap Women Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Friday, April 22

Trap Men Day 2 - 12.30 PM IST onwards

Trap Women Day 2 - 12.30 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 1 - 6.45 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 2 - 7.20 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Trap Women Medal Match - 8 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 1 - 8.50 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 2 - 9.20 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Trap Men Medal Match - 10 PM IST onwards

Saturday, April 23

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women - 7.45 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women - 8.20 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men - 9 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men - 9.35 IST onwards

Sunday, April 24

Bronze Medal Match Trap Mixed Team - 7.30 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team - 8.15 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, April 27

Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Relay 1 - 7 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Women Relay 2 - 7.35 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Skeet Women Medal Match - 8.20 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 2 - 9.00 PM IST onwards

Final Stage 2 Skeet Men Medal Match - 10.20 PM IST onwards

Thursday, April 28

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 7 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Women - 7.30 PM IST onwards

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 8.15 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men - 8.55 PM IST onwards

Friday, April 29

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Mixed Team - 7.30 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Mixed Team - 8.15 PM IST onwards