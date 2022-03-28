ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022, Lima: Eight-member Indian contingent in action – watch live streaming

Eight Indian shooters, including London 2012 Olympian Shagun Chaudhary, will compete at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Lima, Peru, starting on Tuesday, March 29.

This is the second shotgun World Cup of the year, after the first one was held in Nicosia, Cyprus earlier this month. India had won the men’s trap team silver at the event.

However, none of the shooters who competed in Nicosia, including Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, will feature at the Lima meet.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) allows a shooter to compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season, subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS) in other competitions.

National junior champion Shapath Bharadwaj, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, son of Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Darius Chenai will be representing India in men’s trap.

Meanwhile, Shagun Chowdhary and Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women’s trap event.

The men’s skeet team includes Munek Battula, Amrinder Cheema and Parampal Singh Guron. There is no Indian representation in women’s skeet.

The nine-day long event will be held at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima.

Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima live in India?

Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, March 30

Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 1 - 12:10 AM IST

Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 2 - 12:40 AM IST

Final Stage 2 Trap Women – 1:20 AM IST

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 1 – 2:00 AM IST

Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 2 – 2:30 AM IST

Final Stage 2 Trap Men – 3:30 AM IST

Thursday, March 31

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:00 AM IST

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:30 AM IST

Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:10 AM IST

Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:40 AM IST

Friday, April 1

Bronze Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:15 AM IST

Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:55 AM IST

Sunday, April 3

Skeet Men Day 1 – 7:00 PM IST onwards

Monday, April 4

Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 1 – 2:05 AM IST

Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 2 – 2:35 AM IST

Final Stage 2 Skeet Men – 3:15 AM IST

Tuesday, April 5

Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 2:35 AM IST

Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 3:15 AM IST

Indian squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup Shotgun 2022, Lima

Men

Trap – Shapath Bharadwaj, Darius Chenai, Manavaditya Singh Rathore

Skeet – Munek Batulla, Amrinder Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron

Women

Trap – Rajeshwari Kumari, Shagun Chowdhary