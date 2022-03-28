ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022, Lima: Eight-member Indian contingent in action – watch live streaming

Eight Indian shooters, including London 2012 Olympian Shagun Chaudhary, will compete at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Lima, Peru, starting on Tuesday, March 29.
This is the second shotgun World Cup of the year, after the first one was held in Nicosia, Cyprus earlier this month. India had won the men’s trap team silver at the event.
However, none of the shooters who competed in Nicosia, including Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, will feature at the Lima meet.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) allows a shooter to compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season, subject to them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS) in other competitions.
National junior champion Shapath Bharadwaj, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, son of Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Darius Chenai will be representing India in men’s trap.
Meanwhile, Shagun Chowdhary and Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women’s trap event.
The men’s skeet team includes Munek Battula, Amrinder Cheema and Parampal Singh Guron. There is no Indian representation in women’s skeet.
The nine-day long event will be held at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima.
Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima live in India?
Shooting fans in India can watch live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima on the ISSF YouTube channel and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.
ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 Lima: Schedule and live India start times
All times are India Standard Time (IST)
Wednesday, March 30
Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 1 - 12:10 AM IST
Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 2 - 12:40 AM IST
Final Stage 2 Trap Women – 1:20 AM IST
Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 1 – 2:00 AM IST
Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 2 – 2:30 AM IST
Final Stage 2 Trap Men – 3:30 AM IST
Thursday, March 31
Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:00 AM IST
Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:30 AM IST
Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:10 AM IST
Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:40 AM IST
Friday, April 1
Bronze Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:15 AM IST
Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:55 AM IST
Sunday, April 3
Skeet Men Day 1 – 7:00 PM IST onwards
Monday, April 4
Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 1 – 2:05 AM IST
Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 2 – 2:35 AM IST
Final Stage 2 Skeet Men – 3:15 AM IST
Tuesday, April 5
Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 2:35 AM IST
Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 3:15 AM IST
Indian squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup Shotgun 2022, Lima
Men
Trap – Shapath Bharadwaj, Darius Chenai, Manavaditya Singh Rathore
Skeet – Munek Batulla, Amrinder Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron
Women
Trap – Rajeshwari Kumari, Shagun Chowdhary