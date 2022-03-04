ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo: Rhythm Sangwan bows out before women’s 25m pistol medal round

Olympian and Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat finished 27th in the event. India still lead the medals table.

Teenager Rhythm Sangwan, in her first senior India outing, gave a good account of herself, bowing out in the semi-finals stage of the women’s 25m pistol competition of the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

Rhythm shot a solid Rapid Fire round of 293 in the morning to qualify for the second semi-final in fourth place with a total score of 582. In the four-woman semi-final however, she scored 14-hits over five 5-shot series rounds as eventual gold medal winner Lamolle Mathilda of France and Monika Karsch of Germany outgunned her with 18 and 20-hits respectively, to make it through to the medal round.

Among the other Indians in the field, Esha Singh finished 11th with a score of 578 in qualification while Olympian and Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat finished 27th with a total score of 573.

In the other medal event of the day, Patrik Jany of Slovakia won the Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold, beating Hungary’s Zalaln Pekler 16-10 in the final.

India still leads the medal tally with two gold and one silver medal won so far.

