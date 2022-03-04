ISSF World Cup 2022 Cairo: Rhythm Sangwan bows out before women’s 25m pistol medal round

Teenager Rhythm Sangwan, in her first senior India outing, gave a good account of herself, bowing out in the semi-finals stage of the women’s 25m pistol competition of the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

Rhythm shot a solid Rapid Fire round of 293 in the morning to qualify for the second semi-final in fourth place with a total score of 582. In the four-woman semi-final however, she scored 14-hits over five 5-shot series rounds as eventual gold medal winner Lamolle Mathilda of France and Monika Karsch of Germany outgunned her with 18 and 20-hits respectively, to make it through to the medal round.

Among the other Indians in the field, Esha Singh finished 11th with a score of 578 in qualification while Olympian and Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat finished 27th with a total score of 573.

In the other medal event of the day, Patrik Jany of Slovakia won the Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold, beating Hungary’s Zalaln Pekler 16-10 in the final.

India still leads the medal tally with two gold and one silver medal won so far.