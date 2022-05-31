ISSF World Cup Baku: Elavenil Valarivan leads Indian women to 10m air rifle gold

Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita helped India clinch the gold medal in the 10m air rifle women’s team event at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

This was India’s first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku.

Led by Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan’s impressive performance, India defeated Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal match. Elavenil Valarivan shot above 10 in all the 11 series’ in the final.

The Indian trio had earlier topped the qualification stage 1 with a score of 944.4 - 0.2 points more than second-placed South Korea.

The stage 2 of the qualification saw Indian women finish second, behind Denmark, to make the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, the men’s 10m air rifle team, featuring Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Paarth Makhija and Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth, narrowly missed the podium after going down 16-10 to Croatia in the bronze medal match.

While Rudrankksh and Dhanush looked composed in the third-place contest, Paarth fumbled with a series of 9s, which eventually cost India the match.

The Indian men were second in qualification stage 1 and third in stage 2. The top eight teams from the 14 competing made it to the second stage.

Earlier, India fielded two teams in the mixed rifle event but neither managed to reach the medal rounds. Shreya Agarwal and Rudrankksh Patil finished 14th while Elavenil Valarivan and Paarth Makhija ended on the 24th spot.

Indian shooters will now compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions events from Thursday. India are currently fifth on the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two gold and a total of four medals.

Although the Baku ISSF World Cup features rifle, pistol and shotgun events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has only sent rifle shooters for the event.

The shooting World Cup concludes on June 6 with the rifle events ending on June 4.