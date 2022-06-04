ISSF World Cup Baku: Swapnil Kusale-Ashi Chouksey win gold as India finish with five medals

Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey helped India end its ISSF World Cup 2022 Baku campaign on a high by winning the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) mixed team shooting event in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey defeated Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish and Daria Tykhova 16-12 in the final to help India rise to second on the medals table with five medals - two gold and three silver. South Korea currently lead the medals table with six medals - three gold and three bronze.

Pistol and shotgun events at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup are yet to begin but India had only sent a 12-member contingent of rifle shooters to the meet.

It was a hard-fought win for Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey in the mixed team event on Saturday.

In the first qualification stage, the Indian pair finished fourth in a field of 31 with a combined score of 881/900 to qualify for stage two.

Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey finished second in stage two with an effort of 583/600. The Indian pair’s score was tied with the Ukrainian pair but the latter finished first based on countback.

In the final, Ukraine opened up a 6-2 lead after the first four single-shot series. The Indian pair, however, fought back and pipped their opponents for a hard-earned victory.

Swapnil Kusale had also won silvers in both the men’s 3P individual and men’s team events.

India had topped the first World Cup in Cairo before both the rifle and pistol teams opted out of the Rio World Cup in April. India’s shotgun squads have also participated in the two World Cups this year and won medals in each of them.

As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) press release, all three squads - rifle, pistol and shotgun - are expected to participate in the fourth and final Changwon ISSF World Cup in July before the ISSF World Championships take place in September-October.

ISSF World Cup Baku 2022: Indian medal winners

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal - Gold (Women’s team’s 10m air rifle gold)

Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey - Gold (50m rifle 3 positions mixed team)

Swapnil Kusale - Silver (Individual men’s 50m rifle 3 positions)

Anjum Moudgil - Silver (Individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions)

Swapnil Kusale, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar - Silver (Men’s rifle 3 positions team)