ISSF World Cup Baku: Rudrankksh Patil seventh in 10m air rifle; Olympian Elavenil Valarivan fails to make final

Indian shooter Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the men’s 10m air rifle discipline at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth among 78 shooters in qualification.

However, Rudrankksh Patil was the lone Indian to make the second round. Tokyo Olympian Deepak Kumar shot 626.8 to finish 15th, Paarth Makhija shot 624.7 for a 26th place finish while Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth ended 35th after having shot a score of 623.8.

In the ranking round, Rudrankksh shot 153.7 to bow out first along with Poland’s Maciej Kowalewicz.

Serbia’s Lazar Kovacevic won the gold medal, Croatian Miran Maricic silver and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won the bronze.

Meanwhile, none of the Indian women could make it past the first round in the 10m air rifle. Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan was India’s best finisher at ninth with 629.1, followed by Shreya Agrawal with 627.0 and Ramita with 626.2.

Although the Baku ISSF World Cup features rifle, pistol and shotgun events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has only sent rifle shooters for the event.

The shooting World Cup concludes on June 6 with the rifle events ending on June 4.