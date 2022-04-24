ISSF Shotgun World Cup, Lonato: India win silver in men’s trap team

India’s Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor and Prithviraj Tonadiman won the silver medal in the men’s trap team shooting event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2022 being held in Lonato, Italy on Saturday.

This was the men’s team’s third straight medal in as many shooting World Cups this year and India’s only shotgun shooting medals at the ISSF World Cups this season. Indian teams won silver and bronze medals in Nicosia and Lima, respectively.

The Indian trio scored 211 points in qualification to finish second. They were only one point behind table-toppers Giovanni Cernogoraz, Josip Glasnović and Anton Glasnovic of Croatia.

Chenai, Kapoor and Tonadiman, however, fell flat in the gold medal match and lost 7-1 to settle for the silver medal.

The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh and Shagun Chowdhary, meanwhile, failed to make it to the medal match after finishing eighth in qualifying with a total of 178 points. They needed to be in the top four to contest for a medal.

Meanwhile, India’s individual shooters’ disappointing run continued with none making it through to the medal rounds in any of the trap events.

In the men’s individual trap event, Prithviraj Tonadiman (17th) was the best-placed Indian shooter in the qualification round. Kynan Chenai finished 42nd while Manavaditya Singh Rathore, son of Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, placed 62nd. Vivaan Kapoor came in 69th.

In the women’s trap qualifiers, Rajeshwari Kumari (16th), Shreyasi Singh (35th) and Shagun Chowdhary (51st) also disappointed.

The individual shooters needed to place within the top eight in qualifying to progress to the semi-finals.

In the mixed team trap, India’s Prithviraj Tonadiman and Shreyasi Singh finished seventh after losing a shootout against Italy’s Grazini Valerio and Iezzi Alessia to narrowly miss out on a bronze medal match.

Kynan Chenai and Shagun Chowdhary, meanwhile, endured a disappointing outing, finishing 26th among 28 teams.

Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be in action in the men's skeet event from Tuesday.