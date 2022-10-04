ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022: India’s Areeba Khan wins silver medal in women’s junior skeet

Indian shooter Areeba Khan won the silver medal in the individual women’s junior skeet at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek, Croatia on Monday.

Areeba Khan shot 29 out of her 40 targets in the final, missing her last shot while Great Britain’s Sophie Herrmann hit 30 targets to take the gold medal.

Romania’s Raveca-Maria Islai won the bronze medal after hitting 20 targets while another Indian shooter Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala finished fourth after hitting 12 targets.

This is India’s second medal in the shotgun event after Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan and Arya Tyagi won gold in the junior trap men’s team event.

Areeba Khan finished third in the qualifying round after a shoot-off and then topped her ranking match to qualify for the final.

The 19-year-old Indian shooter was part of the gold-medal-winning Indian women’s skeet junior team in 2021.

Later in the day, no Indian shooter made it to the ranking matches in the individual men’s junior skeet. Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ritu Raj Bundela finished 32nd, 33rd and 36th, respectively, in qualifying. Only the top eight make it to the ranking matches.