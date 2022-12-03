Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil defeated world No. 1 Danilo Sollazzo of Italy in the men’s 10m air rifle final to win the gold medal at the ISSF President’s Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

Ranked second in the world, Rudrankksh Patil beat Sollazzo 16-8 in the gold medal match. The Indian shooting ace, 18, had also accounted for the 19-year-old Sollazzo in October’s ISSF World Championships final after winning a Paris 2024 Olympics quota place for India.

Earlier at the ISSF President’s Cup, Rudrankksh beat Tokyo Olympian Patrik Jany of Slovakia 16-10 in the semi-finals after edging past former world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary to claim the top spot in the ranking round.

With the victory, Rudrankksh Patil became the recipient of the Golden Target award, given to the best athlete of the year in the category by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil, world No. 4, had to settle for silver after narrowly losing to Anna Janssen of Germany in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. Anjum Moudgil was in contention to win the gold but could only manage a score of 8.8 points in her final shot and lost the summit clash 16-14 against the world No. 5 German shooter.

Swapnil Kusale, who also won an Olympic quota place for India earlier this year, finished seventh in the ranking round and failed to advance in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

Youngsters Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh, meanwhile, could not go past the qualification rounds in the women’s 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events, respectively.

India finished the ISSF President’s Cup 2022 with two medals - one gold and one silver. At the 2021 edition of the ISSF President’s Cup, India won five medals - two golds, two silvers and one bronze.

ISSF President’s Cup 2022: India’s medal winners

Rudrankksh Patil - Gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle

Anjum Moudgil - Silver medal in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions