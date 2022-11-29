Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil is among the five Indian shooters set to compete at the ISSF President’s Cup 2022 shooting tournament in Cairo, Egypt from Wednesday.

The invitation-only ISSF President’s Cup will see the world’s top-12 ranked shooters in action in Olympic shooting events of shotgun, pistol and rifle. Selective rounds of the competition will be live streamed.

Anjum Moudgil, world No. 4 in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, will set her sights on the podium having failed to clinch a medal in the inaugural edition held last year.

Apart from the experienced Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooters will be making their debut at the ISSF President’s Cup.

Rudrankksh Patil, world No. 2, secured an Olympic quota for India last month in the men’s 10m air rifle gold medal at the ISSF World Championships.

Swapnil Kusale, world No. 9 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, is also listed to compete. Swapnil Kusale earned India a quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo last month by finishing fourth in the event.

Teenager Rhythm Sangwan will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol competition. The world No. 11 shooter in her category comes into the event having won an individual gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, world No. 9, was initially expected to compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions competition but later pulled out of the event. Instead, Esha Singh, world No. 17 in the 10m air pistol women, will complete India’s five-member squad at the President’s Cup.

Shooters from 42 nations have qualified for the ISSF President’s Cup 2022. Germany will have the biggest representation with 12 shooters.

Winners at the ISSF President’s Cup will receive the Golden Target - the award to the best shooter of the year.

At the ISSF President’s Cup in 2021, India won five medals - two golds, two silvers and one bronze. Olympians Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma were among the medal winners.

The ISSF President’s Cup 2022 will conclude on December 3.

ISSF President’s Cup 2022: Indian shooting team

50m rifle 3 positions women: Anjum Moudgil

25m pistol women: Rhythm Sangwan

10m air rifle men: Rudrankksh Patil

10m air pistol women: Esha Singh

50m rifle 3 positions men: Swapnil Kusale

Where to watch the ISSF President’s Cup 2022 shooting live in India

Live streaming of the semi-final and final rounds of all events of the ISSF President’s Cup 2022 will be on ISSF’s YouTube channel. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

ISSF President’s Cup 2022: Schedule and live India start times

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, November 30

10m Air Rifle Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Rifle Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Trap Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Skeet Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Trap Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Skeet Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 - 3:30 PM IST onwards

25m Pistol Women - 5 PM IST onwards

Thursday, December 1

Ranking Matches Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2 - 1:30 PM IST onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 1:30 PM IST onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 3 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards

25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage - 3:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Women - 10 PM IST onwards

Friday, December 2

Semifinal Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Saturday, December 3

Gold Medal Match Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Men - 2.45 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Women - 2.45 PM IST onwards

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 4.30 PM IST onwards

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 6 PM IST onwards

Final 25m Pistol Women - 7.45 PM IST onwards

Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - 9:15 PM IST onwards