President’s Cup 2021: Junior world shooting champion Manu Bhaker in action - watch live streaming

Seven Indian shooters will be participating in the ISSF President’s Cup 2021 scheduled to be held from November 3 to November 10 in Wroclaw, Poland.

The President’s Cup is an invitation-only tournament that sees the top-12 shooters in each of the shotgun, pistol and rifle categories. The shotgun events were held last month in Larnaca, Cyprus.

In the President’s Cup pistol and the rifle events, new experimental formats will be tried out.

In the 10m air rifle and the 10m air pistol mixed teams events, the pairings will be drawn at random, irrespective of nationality.

In the 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol individual events, the top eight shooters will now compete in semi-finals, instead of directly in the finals. In the semis, the shooters will be split into two groups of four each. The scoring system has also changed for the semis and the finals.

And in the 50m rifle 3 positions individual events, there will be two phases of qualification instead of one. The first phase will see 10 shooters advance, while the second phase will allow the top eight to compete in the final.

The Indian contingent includes newly-crowned junior world champion Manu Bhaker, ranked No. 4 in both the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol categories.

The team also features Saurabh Chaudhary, who will be competing in his first tournament since the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 gold-medallists Javad Foroughi of Iran, the USA’s William Shaner, Qian Yang of China and ROC’s Vitalina Batsarashkina have also been invited for the ISSF President’s Cup.

Indian shooting team for President’s Cup 2021

Men’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (World No. 4)

Women’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions

Anjum Moudgil (World No. 12)

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary (World No. 3)

Abhishek Verma (World No. 4)

Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswal (World No. 3)

Manu Bhaker (World No. 4)

Women’s 25m Pistol

Rani Sarnobat (World No. 3)

Manu Bhaker (World No. 4)

ISSF President’s Cup 2021: Schedule and live India start times

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, 4 November

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay - 10.15 PM IST

Friday, 5 November

10m Air Pistol Men - 5.30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Women - 7.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 1 - 11.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 2 - 11.55 PM IST

Saturday, 6 November

Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - 12.45 AM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 1 - 5.15 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 2 - 5.40 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Women - 6.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 1 - 7.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 2 - 7.55 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Men - 8.45 PM IST

Sunday, 7 November

25m Pistol Women Stage 1 - 3.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 1 - 5:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 - 7.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2 - 9.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 - 11:00 PM IST

Monday, 8 November

25m Pistol Women Stage 2 - 2.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 9.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 11:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 9 November

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 2 - 12.45 AM IST

Final 25m Air Pistol Women - 2.30 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 6.30 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 7.45 PM IST

Where to watch the President’s Cup 2021 shooting live in India?

Live streaming of the semi-final and final rounds of all events of the President’s Cup 2021 will be on ISSF’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.