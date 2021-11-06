ISSF President’s Cup 2021: Who have the Indian shooters teamed up with?

The President's Cup 2021, slated to run from November 3 to 10 in Wroclaw, Poland, will see seven Indian shooters in action.

Four among these shooters -- Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma -- will take part in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, whose pairing has been drawn on random basis, irrespective of nationality.

The final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event is scheduled for Saturday. Here's how the Indian shooters have been paired for the event:

Javad Foroughi has teamed up with Manu Bhaker Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi

Olympian Manu Bhaker has been paired with Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Javad Foroughi.

Foroughi bagged the first medal in shooting for Iran at the Olympics. He, incidentally, also became the oldest medallist for his country in the Olympics at the age of 41. Weightlifter Mahmoud Namjoo held the previous record for clinching a bronze medal at Melbourne 1956.

The Iranian, meanwhile, also has two World Cup gold medals to his name which he won in New Delhi and Osijek earlier this year.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Juraj Tuzinsky

Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal has been paired with Slovakia's Juraj Tuzinsky.

Tuzinsky made his only Olympic appearance at London 2012, where he finished 15th in the qualifying round of the men's 10m air pistol event and subsequently failed to make a cut for the final.

The Slovak has two individual World Cup bronze medals to his name and also clinched a gold medal at the European Championships in Osijek.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Heidi Diethelm Gerber

Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, who turned out to be the most impressive Indian shooter at Tokyo 2020, will return to action at the President's Cup 2021. He will pair up with Swiss veteran Heidi Diethelm Gerber for the event.

Gerber, a three-time Olympian, had clinched a bronze medal in the women's 25m pistol event at Rio 2016. The 52-year-old has also recorded success at the European Games with one gold and a silver to her name.

Abhishek Verma and Olena Kostevych

Former World No.1 and Tokyo Olympian Abhishek Verma has been paired with four-time Olympian Olena Kostevych from Ukraine.

Kostevych, 36, has been largely successful in her Olympic career with one gold and three bronze medals to her name.

The Ukrainian had clinched a gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at her maiden Olympic appearance in Athens 2004. She, later, increased her tally of medals with two bronze (10m air pistol, 25m sporting pistol) at London 2012. Her third bronze medal at the Olympics, meanwhile, came at the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Tokyo 2020.