ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Saurabh Chaudhary-Esha Singh win gold, India’s tally rises to 10

Indian shooters added three more medals - one gold and two silvers - to their tally and consolidated the top spot at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

India extended their dominance in the pistol disciplines, with Esha Singh and Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary claiming gold and Palak and Sarabjot Singh bagging silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team.

Esha and Saurabh prevailed 16-12 in the gold medal match.

The Indian pistol pairs came through after topping a 38-field qualification round of 60 shots with scores of 578 and 575 respectively. It was Palak and Sarabjot who had the better of Esha and Saurabh in this round.

Ramita and Paarth Makhija also won silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition, going down 13-17 to the Polish pair of Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak.

India’s tally stands at 10 medals so far, including four gold.

In the junior men’s trap, three shooters, Arya Vansh Pathak (118), Vivaan Kapoor (118) and Shardul Vihaan (117) finished ninth, 10th and 12th respectively. Shapath Bharadwaj finished 17th with a round of 115 while Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 110 for a 32nd place finish.

Sabeera Haris reached the top-eight final elimination stage in the junior women’s trap, however, with a round of 115 in qualification

The rifle trio of Paarth Makhija, Rudrankksh Patil and Umamahesh Maddinenni also reached the gold medal round and will face Spanish opponents in the men’s 10m air rifle team competition.

Barring India, France and Poland are the only other nations to have won gold medals so far.