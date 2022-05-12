ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Indian shooters win seven medals; Manu Bhaker settles for silver

Indian shooters won seven medals, three of them gold, to surge on top of the standings on what was effectively the first medal day of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.

Rudrankksh Patil and Abhinav Shaw set the ball rolling early on Wednesday morning with a 1-2 finish in the men’s 10m air rifle. In the evening, it was the turn of the pistol shooters, as India registered two more gold-silver finishes in both the individual men’s and women’s 10m air pistol competitions.

With Rimita also winning silver in the women’s 10m air rifle, India’s tally at the end of the day stood at three gold and four silver out of the total 12 medals on offer.

The Indian juniors’ pistol dominance began with Shiva Narwal prevailing 16-12 over Sarabjot Singh in the men’s 10m air pistol final.

The duo never really looked challenged throughout the day, finishing first and third in qualification and again 1-2 at the top eight stage to set up a title clash. Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, meanwhile, failed to make the cut for the final.

Then it was the turn of Palak and Manu Bhaker to dominate the junior women’s 10m air pistol. While Palak topped qualification, defending junior world champion Manu Bhaker clinched the final and eighth qualifying place with a score of 565 on higher inner 10s.

Manu Bhaker then topped the top eight stage with a 250.6 to Palak’s second-place score of 248.1. However, it was to be Palak’s day in the end and to her credit, she played a confident first big ISSF final for a 17-9 verdict in her favour.

France won the only other gold of the day as reigning junior world champion Oceanne Mueller won the women’s 10m air rifle junior event while hosts Germany, Moldova, Poland and Uzbekistan were the other medal winners on the day.

There are a total of eight more medal days on the schedule and coming up are four more finals on Thursday, all with Indian interests, namely in the mixed air events and the trap shooting competitions.