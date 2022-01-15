ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match postponed due to COVID-19

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled for Saturday, January 15, has been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This is the second ISL match called off due to the pandemic this season. Last Saturday, the tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC was postponed after one of the ATK Mohun Bagan players tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the league hasn’t clarified the reason behind the postponement of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match, as per the

PTI, four ATK Mohun Bagan players are COVID-19 positive. The Kolkata team has been under isolation for a week without a single training session.

Players from other teams, including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Odisha FC have also reportedly contracted COVID-19.

East Bengal, meanwhile, are under isolation after their hotel staff inside the biosecure bubble was found COVID-19 positive.

The ISL in a statement said that it is assessing each match on the following factors - the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of COVID-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match.

The entire league is being played at three grounds in Goa to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

Earlier in January, the I-League was suspended for at least six weeks due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.