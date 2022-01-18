ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC keep playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

Odisha FC rose to fifth place with a 2-0 victory over NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

The win takes OFC from ninth to fifth with only one point separating them from fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. As for NEUFC, the winless streak extends to five games as they sit 10th in the standings.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia gave the Kalinga Warriors an early lead with his first goal of the season. Ariday Cabrera extended the advantage five minutes later, being involved in both goals.

Early exchanges saw both sides create half-chances to score. NEUFC’s Suhair Vadakkepeedika provided Lalkhawpuimawia with a decent chance but the forward miscued his shot from 12 yards out.

NEUFC were punished moments later after the opening goal was scored by Daniel Lalhlimpuia with a simple tap-in. He was served the ball on a platter by Ariday Cabrera who weaved past Provat Lakra on the left flank and found the striker with a precise low cross.

The provider then became the scorer after adding his team’s second goal on the board. Ariday found space on the left flank, cut inside on his right foot and hit a low shot that escaped Mirshad Michu’s grip. OFC kept their noses ahead as both teams went into the halftime break.

The second half saw the Highlanders push for a goal with Hernan Santana blasting his volley against the crossbar from long-range. Post the hour mark, Nandhakumar Sekar, who came on from the bench, had a great chance to score the third but had his shot saved in a one-on-one situation.

NEUFC’s Laldanmawia Ralte looked to have reduced the deficit in the late stages of the match but his goal was ruled out for offside by the officials. The fourth official added four minutes for stoppages following which OFC secured all three points and also recorded a morale-boosting clean sheet.