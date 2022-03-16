ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC in final with aggregate win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semifinal 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday but progressed to the final courtesy of a 3-2 win on aggregate over two legs.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give a glimmer of hope to ATK Mohun Bagan. The goal, however, proved to be insufficient for the last year’s finalists as Hyderabad FC booked a final date with Kerala Blasters FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

HFC won the first leg 3-1 thanks to goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio and won the semi-final tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez played the same team that won the first leg while Juan Ferrando made a few changes to the ATKMB side from the last game.

ATKMB looked the likelier of the two teams to score first in the opening exchanges.

Liston Colaco was proving to be a handful for the Hyderabad defenders as he time and again put Nim Dorjee Tamang to the sword with his jinking runs.

Colaco's efforts could have paid dividends soon but the local boy curled his effort just wide of target after dribbling past a few Hyderabad shirts inside the box.

Colaco then tried to set up Krishna with a similar run and delivery inside the box but Yasir Mohammad did well to keep the Fijian striker at bay.

There was no stopping Colaco as he shimmied past a few defenders post the drinks break and took a swipe at goal only for Laxmikant Kattimani to pull off a stunning save with his outstretched leg.

At the other end, Aniket Jadhav spurned a gilt-edged chance for Hyderabad from a Yasir ball, nodding a free header from five yards, wide.

The best chance of the half, though, fell to Hugo Boumous who could not stab home from handshaking distance after a pin-point Prabir Das cross set him up perfectly, the French-Moroccan sliding in to get a touch on the ball as well but only dragging his effort wide.

Just before halftime, Joni Kauko shot wide, to sum up ATK Mohun Bagan’s half of missed opportunities.

Hyderabad FC suffered a blow early on in the second half when Sauvik Chakrabarti had to come off due to an injury, Sahil Tavora replacing the midfielder.

ATK Mohun Bagan kept piling on one attack after another as Hyderabad sat back and defended deep.

Ferrando took off Sandesh Jhingan and threw in Manvir Singh, going all out in search of goals.

There were huge appeals for a penalty when Joni Kauko was brought down by Akash Mishra but replays showed he was tackled just outside the box.

The goal came from a likely source for ATK Mohun Bagan as Colaco showed his magic again down the left flank, bursting down that side to cross from the byline at the far post where Krishna was on hand to slam home from close.

ATK Mohun Bagan went all out in the last ten minutes but it proved to be too tall an order for them in the end as they succumbed to a semi-final exit.