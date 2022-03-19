ISL 2021-22 final: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters chase maiden title - watch live streaming

Kerala Blasters FC will be up against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Both teams are aiming for their first ISL title, although KBFC have reached the finals twice earlier. HFC, meanwhile, will be playing their first ISL final on March 20.

The Adrian Luna-led Kerala Blasters finished the league stage in fourth place and made their way to the final with a 2-1 aggregate triumph over ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC in the semis.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, were second in the points table and booked their final spot with a 3-2 win over two semi-final legs against the mighty ATK Mohun Bagan.

Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is the highest goal scorer of all time in ISL, will play a key role if the Hyderabad FC are to lift their first title. He has already struck 18 times this season and is set to claim the Golden Boot.

For Kerala Blasters, the frontline pair of Jorge Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez will need to fire on all cylinders to finally clinch the elusive trophy.

KBFC, however, will most likely be without their midfield engine Sahal Abdul Samad, who picked up a hamstring niggle in the semi-final.

In some positive news for fans, the title clash will be played in a packed stadium, with the organisers allowing 100 per cent attendance for spectators.

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL final will begin at 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters have faced each other six times in the ISL, with both teams winning thrice each. In ISL 2021-22, KBFC beat HFC 1-0 in the first leg, but Hyderabad finished 2-1 on top in the second leg.

Where to watch ISL 2021-22 final live?

The live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 final will be available on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. ISL telecast in Hindi commentary will be on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels.

The ISL final will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and the Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels

Live streaming of the ISL final will be on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.