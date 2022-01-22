ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin leapfrog to third in the table with 2-1 win over rock-bottom NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC rode a second-half blitz to move third in the points table as they heaped more misery on NorthEast United with a 2-1 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Fatorda on Saturday.

Laldanmawia Ralte helped NEUFC take the lead in the 35th minute before Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman got Chennaiyin back in the game within a space of six minutes.

The result means CFC have now jumped to third place from seventh with 18 points from 12 matches while NorthEast United remain at the foot of the table having collected just nine points from 13 games.

Chennaiyin started the game on the front foot, displaying some eye-catching passing football and keeping the rival defenders on their toes. CFC’s Nerijus Valskis warmed Mirshad Michu's gloves early on as the blue shirts seemed to play with more purpose.

Against the run of play, Laldanmawia Ralte broke free but could not finish.

However, Laldanmawia did not have to wait long to atone for his mistake as he found the back of the net albeit fortuitously in the 35th minute. CFC goalkeeper Dejit Majumder was caught on the wrong foot from a corner and a lurking Laldanmawia slotted home.

At halftime, NorthEast United led 1-0 and also looked to turn the tide after Chennaiyin dominated the first half-an-hour.

In the second half, Chennaiyin took the game by the scruff of the neck, as Rahim Ali put the ball in the path of Borysiuk whose tame effort deflected off Sehnaj Singh's right boot to go inside.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Highlanders as goalkeeper Michu looked in a lot of discomfort but coach Khalid Jamil decided to keep him on until his poor outing cost them the second goal.

Koman's free-kick missed everyone as Michu ventured out of his line to see the ball go past him and into the back of the net. Subhasish Roy Choudhary soon replaced Michu.

Stung by the twin setback, Jamil sent star forward Marcelinho for Laldanmawia in the 64th minute and the Brazilian made an immediate impact with his jinking runs and cutting edge in the final third.

Marcelinho tried his luck from range to just send his effort wide before his delicious corner found Patrick Flottmann whose header came off the post with his rebound flying over the bar.

Hernan Santana blew a golden opportunity closer to full time when he sent a free header off target from a Marcelinho corner before Majumder redeemed himself with a double save from Marco Sahanek and Imran Khan on the rebound.