ISL 2021-22: FC Goa held by Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri becomes joint-highest scorer in ISL history

Sunil Chhetri became the joint-highest scorer in ISL history as his goal salvaged a point for Bengaluru FC in a 1-1 draw with FC Goa at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

This was Sunil Chhetri’s 48th goal in the ISL and he equalled the tally of all-time record goalscorer Ferran Corominas. This was also the veteran striker’s first goal in 11 games.

The result keeps both BFC and FCG in eighth and ninth place respectively in the points table with 14 points each.

Dylan Fox scored his first goal for the Gaurs with a header just before half-time. Sunil Chhetri equalised for BFC just after the hour-mark.

The match began at a frantic pace which led to an early injury for Glan Martins who had to be replaced by Princeton Rebello inside the first 12 minutes.

BFC’s Roshan Naorem and Iman Basafa had their shots go narrowly off-target shortly after in a positive start for the Blues. The Iranian midfielder, along with Danish Farooq, also received a yellow card each in the first half for poor challenges.

Both teams exchanged blows for the remainder of the first half but did not create any meaningful scoring chances until Dylan Fox broke the deadlock. Jorge Ortiz was allowed space on the left flank to deliver a pinpoint cross and it found the centre-back at the far-post.

The second half saw BFC start purposefully but the Gaurs were resolute in defence and kept their attackers silent.

Cleiton Silva came close to scoring the equaliser with a volley moments before the hour mark but his attempt went narrowly past the right side of the goal.

It took a moment of brilliance from Sunil Chhetri who finally found the back of the net this season to bring the game level, scoring a sublime header from Prince Ibara’s cross.

Brandon Fernandes made his first appearance of the campaign for FCG from the bench.

Sunil Chhetri came close to scoring the winner deep into added time but his left-footed curling shot hit the crossbar. the points were shared as a result.