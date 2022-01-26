ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC paint Bambolim blue with convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

It was blue all the way on Republic Day as Bengaluru FC rode on Udanta Singh's brace to crush Chennaiyin FC's hopes of going top of the table with a 3-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Iman Basafa opened the scoring for who were missing first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, with Lara Sharma filling in for the star shot-stopper. Basafa converted from the spot in the 12th minute before Udanta made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

The pacy winger struck again in the 52nd minute too to take the game away from Chennaiyin and ensure his side moved to sixth in the table with 17 points from 13 games.

CFC remained fifth with 18 points from 13 matches, but a victory would have taken them top of the tree with Hyderabad FC.

It was a frantic few minutes at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim after the Southern Derby got underway as both teams seemed desperate to nose ahead. Chennaiyin had a big chance in their bid to take the early lead but Lukasz Gikiewicz's shot from close ricocheted off the bar and went out.

Two minutes later, Bengaluru were awarded a penalty after Sunil Chhetri was fouled inside the area. Basafa stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong way with a penalty that thundered into the top left corner.

Chennaiyin tried hard to draw level with Germanpreet Singh and Vladimir Koman trying their luck but to no avail as both the efforts went wide.

Just before half time, Bengaluru doubled their advantage. Chhetri was at the heart of the move and the iconic Indian captain showed composure as he dummied his hit, cut into his left and put the ball on a plate for Udanta to score.

After the break, Bengaluru started bossing the game and got their reward very soon, Udanta doubling his tally with a cool finish rounding Debjit Majumder in Chennaiyin’s goal after snatching the ball from Mohammad Sajid Dhot and evading Slavko Damjanovic.

It was all Blues from there on as Prince Ibara and Rohit Kumar tried their luck but could not score.

In the end, it was a dominant victory for Bengaluru FC.