Medals update: Irene Schouten wins third gold of Beijing 2022 in speed skating women’s mass start

Netherlands' Irene Schouten has won gold in the women's speed skating mass start in a race that sparked into life on the final lap. Schouten was in second place with just metres to go after Canada's Ivanie Blondin had taken the lead from her when the Dutch athlete ran wide on a corner.

However, Schouten, who now has three gold medals at these Games (mass start, 3000m and 5000m), refused to be beaten, digging deep to regain the lead just strides from the finish line. Blondin held on for silver and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida came home third to win bronze.

In a race that saw four world champions take their place on the start line, reigning world champion Marijke Groenewoud fell during the final and was unable to compete for the title.

Schouten, champion of the world in 2015 and 2019, adds yet another gold medal to her collection and her fourth medal of any colour at the Games after her bronze in team pursuit.

More to follow...