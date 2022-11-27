USA and Iran meet for just the second time in FIFA World Cup history on Tuesday (29 November). Discover the two teams' shared history.
USA and Islamic Republic of Iran meet in their final game of Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (29 November).
It will be the third time these two sides have met in men's international football, and just the second in the history of this tournament.
There is much at stake here as a win would secure a place in the round of 16.
A draw would probably be enough for Iran, but Gregg Berhalter's USMNT need all three points after drawing both their opening games.
Iran's dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales on Friday leaves them in good shape after their 6-2 thrashing at the hands of England in their opener.
Of the three previous meetings between Iran and USA, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.
The first, and only previous competitive, meeting between Iran and the USA came at the 1998 World Cup in France.
With relations between the two nations far from cordial, there was certainly an added dimension to this fixture.
Both teams went into the game on the back of opening defeats and in need of a win to boost their hopes of reaching the last 16.
Hamid Estili opened the scoring for Iran with a looping header five minutes before half time and, after the Americans had been frustrated by the woodwork, Mehdi Mahdavikia doubled their lead with just three minutes remaining.
Mahdavikia was sent clear from halfway, and his stinging strike gave Kasey Keller in the U.S. goal no chance.
Brian McBride's late header set up a grandstand finish, but Iran held on to take the three points.
In the end, neither side made it through to the knockout stages with Iran going down to Germany in their final group game as USA suffered their third defeat out of three against FR Yugoslavia.
Tuesday evening will see Iran play the USA for just the third time in their history.
After that 1998 World Cup clash, the teams met again for a friendly at the Pasadena Rose Bowl two years later.
Claudio Reyna - the father of current U.S. forward Gio Reyna - wore the armband as he led out the Americans.
Mahdavikia scored again for Iran against the United States, finding the net after just six minutes.
But Chris Armas levelled just after half time with the match ending 1-1.
That means Iran have one win and one draw from the side's previous two meetings with USA needing to register a first success if they are to reach the last 16 in Qatar.
The Group B encounter between Iran and USA will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm local time on Tuesday 29 November. That's 7pm GMT, 2pm Eastern Time (EST), 1pm Central Time (CST) and 11am Pacific Time (PST).
You May Like