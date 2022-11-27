USA and Islamic Republic of Iran meet in their final game of Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (29 November).

It will be the third time these two sides have met in men's international football, and just the second in the history of this tournament.

There is much at stake here as a win would secure a place in the round of 16.

A draw would probably be enough for Iran, but Gregg Berhalter's USMNT need all three points after drawing both their opening games.

Iran's dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales on Friday leaves them in good shape after their 6-2 thrashing at the hands of England in their opener.

Of the three previous meetings between Iran and USA, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.