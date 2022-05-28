IPL 2022 final: Debutants Gujarat Titans face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals - watch live

After two months of intense cricketing action, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 final match will begin at 8:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Gujarat Titans, making their debut this season after the field was expanded to 10 teams, topped the league stage and defeated Rajasthan in the Qualifier 1 to make the IPL 2022 final.

Led by Hardik Pandya, GT have enjoyed a brilliant campaign, winning 11 of their 15 matches so far this season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royal, who lifted the title in the inaugural season back in 2008, are making their first final appearance since then.

The Sanju Samson-led side were second after the IPL 2022 league stage with nine wins from 14 games.

Courtesy of finishing in the top two, Rajasthan Royals had two chances to reach the final. They lost Qualifier 1 to GT but defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 to make the summit clash.

Royals’ opener Jos Buttler is the highest scorer in the IPL this season. The Englishman has already plundered four centuries and as many fifties to amass 824 runs.

Only Virat Kohli (973) and David Warner (848) have scored more runs than Buttler in a single IPL cricket season and with the form he’s in, the Englishman should easily surpass Warner’s tally in the final.

RR’s captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has also contributed with the bat, scoring 444 runs at a strike rate of close to 150.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya has been the top player for the new team. The all-rounder has struck four fifties while scoring 453 runs and can also be a potent threat with the ball now after recovering from a back injury.

Flamboyant batter David Miller, star all-rounder Rashid Khan and pace spearhead Mohammed Shami are the other players who have shone for the Titans.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and the pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna to restrict the dangerous Titans batters.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head

Gujarat Titans have already beaten Rajasthan Royals in their two head-to-head meetings in the IPL this season. The first was a 37-run win in the league stage while the second was a commanding seven-wicket win in Qualifier 1.

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 final?

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Select and their respective HD TV channels in India.

Coverage will also be available in regional languages on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match begins on Sunday, May 29 at 8:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 final in India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.