IPC President Parsons sends ‘a very strong message of peace through sport’

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, says he would like ‘to send a very strong message of peace through sport’ on the final day of the Winter Paralympic Games on Sunday (13 March) in Beijing, China.

“I think the last two weeks, what we have been witnessing around the world, we [would] like to send a very strong message of peace through sport,” he said to Olympics.com.

“So, I think change can also be not only when we talk about a more inclusive world, but also a world where dialogue, and diplomacy, and peace prevails.”

The president also urged the world to take note of the #StrongerTogether message from the Olympic family.

“We are living in a world facing a crisis [and] we think sport can play an important part to try to solve, or at least create a different spirit.

“The Olympic, the Paralympic Movement, the sport movement, it's all together and aligned. And [what] we saw happen [in the] last weeks is the message of peace coming from the Olympics [and] coming from the Paralympics.”

A stellar performance from the People’s Republic of China Paralympic team at Beijing 2022

Four years ago, at PyeongChang 2018, the People’s Republic of China celebrated their first-ever gold medal at the Winter Paralympic Games with a victory in wheelchair curling. An exciting tournament in that discipline, that started with China losing some matches, has resulted in them defending their title.

And it's not just in wheelchair curling where the host nation has medalled. China have enjoyed sublime success across this edition of the Games. After winning two silver medals on the final day of competition, the team ends the Games at the top of the medal table with 61 medals in total – including 18 golds.

WU Zhongwei celebrates after winning the men's banked slalom snowboard Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The president is hopeful that this will leave a legacy in the country that is home to around six to seven percent of the world’s persons with disabilities.

“I think China really took advantage of [having a home Games] in making 300,000 facilities barrier-free, but also investing in changing the mindset of people.

“I'm absolutely sure that this is what we're going to see here in terms of a new generation understanding Paralympic sport, but also understanding the potential of persons with disability. [And], we are seeing from the medal table that China have become a powerhouse when it comes to Paralympic winter sport now.”

Oksana Masters and the future of female Paralympic winter sport

USA’s para cross country skiing and para biathlon icon Oksana Masters has also enjoyed an astounding amount of success at Beijing 2022. But it’s not just her dominance in the sporting arena that has impressed Andrew Parsons.

“She's has a magnetic personality. And when you add that to what she can do in the field of play, it's just amazing.

“She inspired us. And I hope this inspires a whole generation of girls with disability to join sport to engage with sport.”

Female participation within winter Paralympic sport is still growing. Although there have been standout performances by individual athletes, some disciplines only contain one category for women. It’s a subject that the president is keen to address.

“We are not happy with the numbers [of female participation] that we have and this is a priority.

“Most probably what we need to do is work with international federations in the sports that are already in the programme to create more events for female athletes, but also explore the possibility of new sports targeting the female participation.”

What’s next for the Paralympics?

The brilliance of Beijing will be a hard act to follow for the next two host cities for the summer and winter Paralympic Games.

First, the summer edition will be held in the capital city of France. It is a place close to the heart of the IPC president.

“I spent my honeymoon in Paris, so it would be good to be to be back… The concept is so great: the Games in the middle of the city… Not only the Parisians, the world needs to be allowed to be part of that. I don't have any doubt that the Games [will] be fantastic.”

Milano Cortina 2026 will follow as the next edition of the Winter Paralympic Games.

“I'm absolutely sure that Italy [and] the organising committee, they are able to put together a Games in the same level, if not even better [than these] Games. But I think this Italian flavour, when it comes to gastronomy, fashion - I think the Games will be fantastic.”

The world awaits another two exciting editions of the Paralympic Games in Europe in the very near future.