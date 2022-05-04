IOC president Thomas Bach plays cricket in Fiji

The playing days are back for Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a former Olympic gold medallist in fencing.

On Wednesday, Thomas Bach was seen trying his hands at cricket near the newly-opened regional Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) centre in Suva, Fiji on Wednesday. Thomas Bach is in Fiji for the ONOC General Assembly.

Thomas Bach, 68, faced a few balls while batting. The three-time world fencing championships medallist was playing with a women’s team, who are currently competing in a local T20 league.

They were all ‘fired up’ when the IOC boss asked the players if cricket should be in the Olympics.

The campaign to get cricket back into the Olympics fold has been gaining pace in recent years.

The International Cricket Council, the governing body for the sport, is also preparing a bid for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Cricket has only once been played at the Olympics, back in 1900 in Paris, with Great Britain and hosts France the only participants.