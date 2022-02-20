IOC celebrates Beijing 2022 Olympians with 'Powered by Belief' film

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled an original film in celebration of the memorable moments from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Olympians from all around the world, driven by belief, who made each one of them possible.

The two-minute film contrasts the high-risk, heart-pumping sporting action displayed at the Games with the tender, emotional moments that make the Winter Olympics so special.

Set to You Can Get It by Akrells featuring K.Flay, it showcases unforgettable scenes from Beijing that best exemplify courage, strength and the extraordinary talent and abilities that set Olympians apart.

Powered by Belief is the latest chapter in the IOC’s ‘Stronger Together’ campaign, which seeks to promote the unique quality of sport to bring communities from all around the world together. It reinforces the ideal that despite our differences, if we believe in ourselves and each other, we can all be ‘stronger together’.

You can watch the film now on Olympics.com.