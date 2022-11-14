Mary Kom, PV Sindhu among 10 Olympians elected in IOA Athletes Commission

Olympic medallists MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Gagan Narang were among 10 eminent sportspersons elected as members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Commission on Monday.

All the 10 elected members of the apex body, five men and as many women, won unopposed in the polls.

Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, fencer Bhavani Devi, rower Bajrang Lal and former shot putter Om Prakash Singh Karhana are the other six members of the elected panel. All of them are Olympians.

The 10 candidates filed nominations for the same number of seats in the IOA Athletes Commission and Umesh Sinha, who is also the returning officer for the upcoming IOA elections, declared all of them elected unopposed.

Under the new constitution of the IOA, which was adopted on November 10, the athletes commission is to have equal representation of male and female members.

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, and Sardar Singh, a former Indian men’s hockey team captain, complete the 12-member IOA athletes commission.

The duo will get a seat on the table and voting rights courtesy of being members of the corresponding bodies in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), respectively.

Abhinav Bindra was appointed as member of IOC Athletes Commission in 2018 for an eight-year term while Sardar Singh was made OCA Athletes Committee member in 2019 for a four-year term.

Two members of the Athletes Commission, one male and one female, will get a seat at the IOA Executive Council, which will be elected on December 10.