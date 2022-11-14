Philippe Mairesse, designer of the Albertville 1992 mascot: “A mascot has to be emotional”

Today (14 November) marks the unveiling of the official mascot of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The mascot is an important symbol that has become part of the legacy of the Games, lasting for years beyond the Opening Ceremony.

Thirty years ago, the Olympic Winter Games Albertville 1992 were held and Magique, a little imp with the shape of a star and cube, was created by Philippe Mairesse. The mascot was a great success and is remembered fondly by both athletes and fans. However, it may never have existed, as the first mascot initially chosen for the Games was a chamois, an emblematic animal that can be found in the Alps.

But after 10 days spent thinking about the subject - including the connection between the worlds of art and business - Mairesse came up with the idea of Magique.

Mairesse was only 10 when the first Olympic mascot was introduced at Grenoble 1968. He spoke to Olympics.com about the creation of a mascot that remains to this day one of his greatest works, and what it is that makes a great mascot - that which he calls the “vanguard of visual creation.”

Sketches of Magique for a poster, in 1991 Picture by Philippe Mairesse

Olympics.com: How did you come up with the idea for Magique, a mascot that is neither human nor animal?

Philippe Mairesse: There was a desire to step away from traditions like animals or things for kids. The whole visual identity [of Albertville 1992] was very abstract, graphic and based on atmosphere and ambiance.

The Organising Committee hired Philippe Decouflé for the ceremonies, a choreographer who was doing things that were very exuberant and stylish. They called upon artists who didn’t really fit into the traditional spirit of the Games, in order to make a difference.

Can you reflect on how you created Magique?

I didn’t have a lot of time to make it. There was a competition for design agencies and we were already running late. We only had eight or 10 days to come up with a proposal, which was a very short amount of time.

I felt something appearing but I couldn’t see what it was. I was going to create a character, but the more I worked on it the more I saw it was very similar to Shuss, the mascot of Grenoble 1968. I remember [that mascot] well as I was a child at the time. In the end, I found I was creating something similar and I said to myself, ‘this is no good, this is a disaster.’

I left it there for a while, which didn’t help as we didn’t have time. Then I saw that the star was something prevalent in the visual identity of the agency Desgrippes. There were some logos drawn by Alain Doré with a very strong set of colours: very vivid reds, the colours of the Olympic ring… a lot of white as well. At that moment I visualised the star as a character, I put a hat on it, I wanted to articulate it, I needed to make it move. In fact, I didn’t present a drawing but something made out of cardboard with moving arms and legs. I shot photos of it in different positions.

Shuss, mascot of Olympic Winter Games Grenoble 1968 Picture by Olympics.com

What was the response?

I got some very positive feedback from people who loved the mascot. Years later, people still talk to me about it, Then there were some others who preferred the chamois,

Thirty years later, what do you think about your creation?

I think it was a great creation that was different. That was the spirit of the 1990s: ‘Let’s move forward, let’s design everything.’ But, maybe, the idea of not creating a mascot that was a teddy bear resulted in something that wasn’t as emotional. I find Maguique emotional, very funny, but it was maybe more something graphic, more suited to a cartoon than a mascot.

Since then, I have seen a lot of mascots and, for instance, the one by Javier Mariscal for Barcelona 1992, Cobi [was very emotional]. Mariscal is an illustrator who drew a lot of little characters and animals, etc. I was more graphic and abstract. As far as mascots go, mine may have missed some of the emotional elements.

But when I look back on it, I’m very proud. It’s one of my best jobs as an illustrator. When you are asked to work on the mascot for the Olympic Games, you won't be offered anything better in the future.

Barcelona 1992 Mascot Picture by IOC

What do you think makes a good mascot?

The emotional side. A mascot has to be emotional. Then there’s the graphic aspect. The Games are the vanguard of sport and need to be the same for visual creations. The two aspects are difficult to reconcile.

Then the name as well. It’s not the most flamboyant for a mascot but I realised [naming it] was very difficult.

Then there’s the animation. A mascot needs to move and that’s hard to achieve. I managed to create it in 2D and 3D but as soon as we moved to creating it in volume, like toys or costumes, my star became monstrous, it didn’t work as well. It needs to be able to move in every form, which is difficult but a quality of a mascot.

Then there’s something extra. The thing that makes you say that you couldn’t have imagined it before it existed but now that it’s here it’s obvious to you.